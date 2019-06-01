Ann DeGarmo and Marc Jones are running for the vacant District 33 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Former supervisor Jenni Dye most recently held the seat before she began working as the policy director for Gov. Tony Evers.
The election is June 4.
Ann DeGarmo
Age: 27
Profession: Policy analyst in the secretary’s office at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in political science, minor in Gender and Women’s Studies from UW-Madison in 2015
Political experience: Experienced campaign manager and organizer with over 11 cycles of local and state legislative campaign experience, developed programming for an annual conference for progressive local elected officials from across Wisconsin, previously worked as a legislative aide for Milwaukee Democrat, Rep. Christine Sinicki
Other public service: Big Sister in Dane County Big Brothers Big Sisters program for seven years
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/AnnDeGarmoforDane/
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
Fitchburg is an evolving community. We’re experiencing some growing pains right now, and we need a leader who can empathize but keep a clear vision to lead us into the future. That leader needs to be passionate and eager to do the work of service — not only by showing up to meetings but by being present in the community. That person needs to actively seek out the needs of the families, seniors, business owners large and small, farmers, and people of color who call Fitchburg home. We need a fresh perspective for our growing community. I believe that my energy and collaborative nature make me the leader that Fitchburg needs to bring county resources home.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
My career has led me outside of Dane County to learn from local elected leaders who have to do more with a lot less than we have here. I believe this perspective and experience will be valuable to the Dane County Board as I work to find innovative solutions to the challenges our community faces. I have existing relationships with current Dane County Board members, state senators and state representatives. I can get to work on day one with the shared vision for our community that my neighbors have so clearly communicated to me while I’ve been out on the doors. We need a fresh perspective for our growing community, and I believe that I will be the most effective advocate for our neighborhoods to the Dane County Board.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Fitchburg is a growing and diverse community. Our kids attend three different school districts. Our income levels vary. These factors make it a huge challenge to develop a shared identity and build community. My focus will be on leveraging county resources to meet the diverse needs of our community and working with all stakeholders to build a shared identity. Through investing in resources that bring families together like our parks, senior center, and library we can come together despite our differences. As I talk to my neighbors all through the district I’ve heard from so many a vision of a community that is equitable and environmentally conscious. I want to rally around what it means to be a Fitchburg resident and bring people together so that we can live that vision.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
My areas of focus for my service on the county board originate from my love for Fitchburg. Many folks in Fitchburg struggle with poverty, especially those in the northern part of the city. The Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative presents some really exciting opportunities to invest county funds in providing opportunity to folks in those neighborhoods. We are also facing problems related to climate change. I want to be a good partner in addressing water quality and flooding issues, promoting healthy and sustainable lakes, and using our growing community as an opportunity to invest in renewable energy sources that help us move into a greener future. Finally, I want to spend my life in a community that is safe for everyone. I want to be an ally that takes action against the stark disparities that exist in our criminal justice system.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
I think the county can do a better job of telling the story of the work it does as well as engaging more people in the process. I believe that when diverse voices are heard we end up with better policies from start. That is why it is important to actively seek out communities who have historically been excluded from the process. Community engagement in policy discussions is an ongoing process: we should never stop trying to reach new and more people. If I am granted the privilege of service, engagement with Fitchburg would be a priority for me. I will engage often with our city and school district elected officials. I will actively seek out feedback from the community on the issues facing the board and be involved in our city.
Marc Jones
Age: 69
Profession: Jones Family Farm and owner of a construction company, director for Heartland Credit Union.
Education: Oregon High School graduate, continuing job education while at AT&T, Communication Workers Leadership Training through Ohio State
Political experience: Previously served on the Fitchburg Town Board and Fitchburg City Council, currently serving on the the Fitchburg Ag & Rural committee
Other public service: Former Union President for CWA Local 4630, currently serve on the board of directors for Heartland Credit Union
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/MarcDaneCountyBoardDistrict33/
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I have experience in local government and as a small business owner since 1983 and as the owner and operator of our family farm since 1972. I was Union President for CWA, working with workers at AT&T and two TV stations. I have a lot of hands on knowledge that I can bring to the County Board, which will help all of our citizens, both rural and urban.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Experience and Leadership. As a business owner I have had to make payroll, I have had to make common sense choices to keep my businesses going through good and hard times. I feel I can bring a common sense approach to the County Board.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Taxes: Keep them fair. We need to keep the level of service we all enjoy, while keeping the cost down. Roads: maintenance funding has been delayed. We have to keep our infrastructure in good shape. Jail and Coliseum/Expo center expansion, flooding throughout Dane County, mental health coverage, new farm run off rules, keeping the water clean, but also keeping our farms operating.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I plan to increase the services from Dane County to Fitchburg. I will try to keep our taxes fair. I will provide common sense leadership for District 33.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
We need to look at ways of providing the high quality services we all want at the most reasonable cost. I ask each of you for your vote on June 4. Thank you.