Elizabeth Doyle is running in an uncontested election for the vacant District 1 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. She will replace former supervisor Mary Kolar, who is now serving as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
The election is June 4.
Elizabeth Doyle
Age: 33
Profession: Healthcare Rate Analyst at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Education: bachelor’s degree in Community & Nonprofit Leadership from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2015, master's degree in Public Affairs from the LaFollette School of Public Affairs and certificate in Business, Environment & Social Responsibility from Wisconsin School of Business at UW-Madison in 2017
Political experience: Verona City Council member from 2013 – 2018
Other public service: EarthSave Community Organizer, Organizing for America Fellow
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/FriendsofElizabethDoyle
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I have five years of experience serving in local government and collaborating with other municipalities and levels of government. I have worked on challenging public policy issues including housing, transportation, and healthcare. I believe it is important to use your skills to give back to the community and care deeply about ensuring downtown Madison and Dane County continue to be thriving places to live now and for future generations. I’m running for Dane County Board District 1 Supervisor to protect our lakes, promote access to mental health services and support a thriving downtown.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
There are many challenges facing the district and county, including mitigating the effects of climate change highlighted by the severe flooding last summer and addressing access to mental health services. However, the most pressing issue is addressing the appalling conditions at the Dane County Jail. These conditions pose safety hazards to the people incarcerated as well as the people employed there. A new facility will remedy these hazards, provide adequate mental health facilities, and more programmatic offerings to reduce recidivism. Collaboration with the court system and supporting other resources that work to keep people out of jail in the first place are essential components to decreasing the jail population and improving the quality of life for all of us.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
I will help implement the recommendations from the Lake Level Task Force to improve the water quality of our lakes and decrease the burden placed on residents and business owners from the extreme flooding we’ve experienced. I will also support increased quality and access to mental health services. I would like support a meaningful private-public partnership at the Alliant Energy Center site. This partnership would be a powerful economic driver for creating jobs and opportunities for residents and the business community that are currently being lost due to the antiquated state of the site. A successful collaboration at this site would create revenue with which to address many other important issues facing the county.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
I believe the county should support more intergovernmental collaboration, especially in the areas of housing and transportation. There seems to be a lack of information regarding what resources are being utilized to address these challenging issues based on interactions I’ve had with folks throughout the county and those serving on other elected bodies. This can create a sense that not all communities are investing in these areas when in reality there are many interesting and innovative solutions being explored throughout the county. I believe the more we can work together to improve housing and transportation in both urban and rural areas the more we can increase the quality of life for all our residents.