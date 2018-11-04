The Oct. 27 massacre of 11 Jews at a Pittsburgh synagogue last week sent shock waves across the nation. But for Jews, the murders evoked the visceral horror of the Holocaust, especially coming as it did only days after the U.S. president declared himself a “nationalist,” a term embraced by Nazi Germany in the 1930s and by white supremacists today.
And it’s particularly disturbing for Jews who work to resettle immigrants to America, since the alleged gunman, Robert D. Bowers, took aim at HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, on social media only hours before the attack.
“HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers wrote on the website Gab. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”
For Jewish Social Services Madison executive director Dawn Berney, who works with HIAS to resettle refugees in the Madison area, the massacre and the escalation of anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant hostility strikes a nerve on multiple levels: as a social justice advocate, a community leader, as a mother and as the granddaughter of Jewish immigrants who fled the Nazi terror 80 years ago.
Berney sat down with the Cap Times to talk about the impact of the rise of anti-Semitism on the local community.
This incident has shaken communities across the nation. How is the local Jewish community taking it?
People here are taking it very hard. The incident that happened in Pittsburgh feels very personal. It could have happened to us. It has been helpful that so many people have called and emailed or attended the vigil to remember those Jews who were murdered in their place of worship.
About a year ago, the Spanish Civil War marker outside the Gates of Heaven synagogue was covered with swastikas and pro-Trump graffiti, which followed several such incidents in recent years. Does the Pittsburgh incident heighten concerns about local anti-Jewish sentiment?
It definitely does. It reminds us that even in the bubble that is Madison, Wisconsin, there are still very prejudiced people out there who do not understand the importance of living in a nation of all sorts of people.
Are you worried about the impact of the publicity surrounding the gunman’s antipathy toward immigrant resettlement efforts?
It’s a horrible tragedy for anyone who does refugee resettlement work, which is the work we do at Jewish Social Services, as well as other organizations in our community. I'm pleased that people in Madison continue to say we are glad that JSS is doing this work, that it is important, that it is necessary and that they are proud that resettlement is happening in Madison, especially because of what happened in Pittsburgh.
We have a president who has declared himself a nationalist. That has to be troubling for you.
The thing that scares me more than anything is that he used the term “nationalism,” because that’s a term they used in Nazi Germany. It’s unfortunate that that language is being used today, because that’s the same kind of language that we’ve seen in the past, for example, in the 1930s in Germany. And whether it’s anti-Semitism or any other bigotry, if our leaders are not stepping up and saying, “This is wrong, this isn’t appropriate, this is unacceptable,” it’s going to keep happening.
It must be difficult seeing history repeat itself over and over.
Political beliefs seem to go in cycles. I did some research for a presentation I was doing a couple of months ago, and I was looking at old New York Times articles, and the rhetoric about nationalism and the xenophobia — whether it was against Jews or Japanese or other groups — you could take that language and plug it into the newspaper today (and) you wouldn’t realize that you were looking at something that was that many years ago. It sounds exactly the same, frighteningly so.
How do you talk to your kids about what’s happening?
It’s really hard to talk to children about this because I want to be able to say to them, “This is in the past,” and I can’t do that anymore. My grandfather left Germany in 1937 because of the rhetoric that was going on in Germany and came here to be safe. The idea that 80 years later that my children are having to see those same things on TV is unbelievably scary and is completely unacceptable. One of the things we talk about is this term “Never again.” And when I talk to my children, part of it is to say, “We cannot be silent.”
What do you tell people who ask what they can do to help?
It is too easy for us to be silent in the face of casual anti-Semitism, like a joke or a comment that reinforces a negative stereotype. Anti-Semitic violence is more likely in an environment where anti-Semitic attitudes are accepted in everyday conversation. Part of the overall solution to stopping anti-Semitic violence is confronting anti-Semitism whenever you encounter it, however big or small. The person who made the joke may not acknowledge what you say. But the other people around you will hear and it will sink in. Bigotry and racism of any form should not be tolerated. And we can all have an impact if we make that choice.
After the shooting, a vigil packed the First Unitarian Society (home to the Shaarei Shamayim synagogue) to capacity and one on the UW campus drew about 600. How does that show of support make you feel?
I was overwhelmed by the support from so many different communities in Madison, the number of Muslims that we saw there and African-Americans and other folks that were there, because it was the right place to be to show solidarity. That is something that is special about Madison.