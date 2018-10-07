Claudia Seidenberg sees a bright future for 100state, though not without challenges. In a city aiming to develop its startup presence and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs, Seidenberg is excited for 100state, a community co-working space, to continue to play a role in Madison's growth.
The nonprofit is located downtown and provides shared workspaces and resources for startups, freelancers, artists and remote workers. It has about 300 members.
Seidenberg, 22, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May and took the helm of 100state after its previous executive director, Gregory St. Fort, stepped down earlier this year to travel.
Seidenberg spoke with the Cap Times about her long-term vision for the job and why she is passionate about it.
Why was this opportunity attractive to you?
I’ve been with the organization a pretty long time. I’ve seen it grow. I worked really closely with the former director, Greg St. Fort. Through his really incredible leadership we had built a lot of the things you see right now. It was important for me to continue the work we had done together. It was an excellent opportunity. I was (also) fresh out of college and there were not a lot of jobs out there where I could have the kind of impact that I could see the space having. For me, I’m driven and drawn to an opportunity to build something, to create something. The opportunity at 100state afforded me that opportunity in spades. It was sort of an offer I couldn’t refuse.
What are the biggest challenges for the organization?
The challenge I’m facing right now is ‘how do you produce structure and stability that built its successes over not necessarily having a lot of that? We have always been a stable space but have transitioned staff, transitioned spaces...a lot of my challenge is ‘how do you stabilize to support all this incredible growth we’re going through without losing the soul of the organization?’ It’s a really thrilling, incredible challenge.
What have you tried so far to address that challenge?
Some of it is really establishing process. I headed a lot of our operations side for a long time so I’m very operationally focused. So I’m looking at being careful about this, looking at what is working and saying ‘OK, this has worked a few times, let’s establish a process around it.’
A lot of what I’m looking at is giving as much space as possible to the membership to be as nebulous and unstructured as possible and look more at the operating structure and provide more structure there. I think that so far has been a good balance and we’re expanding that out a little bit more.
What should people know about you, are you ever questioned because of your age?
I would say given the general surprise when they find out how old I am, I don’t represent my age and I think that’s worked in my favor occasionally.
There is definitely bias and surprise but far and away I’m lucky to have a job in an industry that really celebrates innovation and youth and people trying things and coming at it with skill and with an understanding but also appreciates that a lot of change can be brought by young people.
The startup industry is wrought at any age but there is a history of young innovators shaking up a space.
I’ve been with the organization going on almost four years now and I have seen it through incredible growth. I have seen us arguably at our best and worst and worked pretty tirelessly through it all.
I understand this community, I love this community. I understand it is the community that makes the space so strong and my commitment to making this community. If and when there comes a point when I am no longer that for this space I will take my leave. My priority first and foremost is making sure this space is the best it can be for itself and for the city of Madison.
What do you see as 100state’s niche in the developing startup community here?
We trend more towards people who work from a laptop rather than someone who is welding something. Really we work at all levels and we designed a space that is intended to support as many levels of work as possible. Whether you’re early stage and just getting started or you’ve sold your company and are at this incredibly high venture state there is a space for you. There is community for you. There is support for you. If you’re starting out on your own and you’re a freelancer, there is a network and a community for you. If you’re a remote worker, you’re not alone in that respect either.
We try to be industry agnostic and point-of-life agnostic. Starting a business is hard and it’s scary and having people at different points in their lives all working out of the same place and are accessible and excited to see you grow for you is really valuable.
What do you see as some challenges in being in the City of Madison as it tries to enhance its profile as a hub for startups in the Midwest?
I think as a city and as a state and as a region we tend to be fairly risk averse and I think that is a detriment to this ecosystem.
I think we could be more oriented towards risk. The university isn’t as engaged in the city as I’d like to see. I see this both as a member of this (startup) ecosystem and as a graduate of the university. I think there’s a disconnect between the university and the greater city. I think that impacts the growth of the city in a way that disadvantages it.
What is your long-term vision for 100state?
I would like to see this ecosystem become a little bit more diverse. That’s such a buzzword but I would like to see this ecosystem be more welcoming to more ideas, more competition, more women and folks of color. I don’t think it’s not welcoming but I think there are systems in place that make it inaccessible. A lot of what we’re trying to do is break down those barriers.
I would like to see this ecosystem take more risks and I would like to not see so much fear around competition. To a degree, competition is healthy. We see our nonprofit sector there is an overabundance of competition and I don’t think that is to the city’s health.
I think Madison is at a really interesting precipice or fork in the road where we spend a lot of time talking about how we want the city to be greater than it is, to go beyond and be greater than a city and that involves risk and that involves big scary things there are some ways we’re great at it and ways that we fall painfully. I would love to see a little less of that and more excitement about what there is to push this city to the next level. Some are taking great use of that as time shakes out we should see more and more of that rise to the top.
People have been talking a lot about how Foxconn will boost innovation and a startup mentality in Wisconsin and in Madison, do you agree?
Truth be told, I don’t think about it very much. Quite frankly, I think if we look at these bigger organizations as ‘oh they’re suddenly going to be this sweep of the wand and then suddenly everything is going to change. I think that is a dangerous precedent.
If Foxconn comes in and has an incredible, wonderful impact on the innovation of this city than fantastic. It is valuable to consider that it’s a possibility and valuable to consider that it might not be and we need to pull ourselves up and do it ourselves.
If we want to build a better ecosystem we need to get dirty and build a better ecosystem and that’s what I hope to be part of.