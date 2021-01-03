Q&A: Cecely Castillo joins Dane County Board as first Latina

The Dane County Board’s first Latina supervisor, Cecely Castillo, plans to run for election in the spring following her appointment to the vacant District 4 seat last month.
Castillo, 47, was sworn in on Dec. 17, replacing former supervisor Richard Kilmer, who resigned mid-term. She hopes her leadership, as well as other examples set by women across the state, will model making the community a better place for her two daughters.
“Being able to be a part of the board allows me to be a part of the solution, which they get to see,” Castillo said.
Her experiences in real estate, law, politics and policy translate to areas that the county board oversees, including affordable housing, healthy lakes and public health.
Castillo will join state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, in January as chief of staff. She previously worked as the policy director for former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and for the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health.
Castillo received a degree in environmental law from the University of Colorado Boulder and worked for the Cook County, Illinois, district attorney. She moved from Chicago to Madison in 2007 and lives on the near west side with her husband and daughters.
Why do you want to serve on the Dane County Board of Supervisors?
I had been looking for a way to volunteer or serve my community. I used to be on the board of DAIS, the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. I served as the board president during a part of the time with the capital campaign. It was a lot of work, a lot of time, a pretty big commitment, but it was one of the best things I've done. It was so fantastic to see the time that we spent, which then helped to make the current facility a reality. That's just something that makes you feel really good.
When I saw that Richard Kilmer was resigning, I decided to go ahead and put my name in because it's exactly what I want to do.
You were surprised to learn that you are the first Latina to serve on the board. What does this mean to you and what do you hope to bring the board and your constituents with this representation?
Madison is such a vibrant community, and Dane County encompasses so many different people that it's really nice to be able to be a part of that and to expand the diversity of the board.
This means a lot to me because so much of what I want to do is to be a good example for my daughters. For them to see that if you have an idea and you think you would like to serve your community there are so many different ways that you can do it.
What do you find most rewarding about public service?
I've worked in politics long enough that I understand processes can be slow, things can get caught up with unexpected hitches, or there might be opposition, or things that come up that you didn't think of but just continuing to work through with the ultimate goal of making a positive change. When you see something that actually happens, then it's just so exciting.
What issues are you hoping to work on as a supervisor?
I'll start out probably taking on some of the work and continuing the work of Richard Kilmer. Some of the areas of interest beyond that is juvenile justice. That is something I feel very strongly about and there's a lot of work that we can do on the county level to make our systems better and more equitable.
Health care, of course. Public health is on everybody's mind, so I expect that to be a big part of what we're doing.
Affordable housing. That's a big one, and a lot of that is done on different levels but the county does play a part on that. I just look at my own neighborhood and as a real estate agent I can see the prices rise so dramatically over the last five years that people get priced out both with purchasing and rental. We need to keep a very close eye on that, and that's where the different layers of government come into play because we should be making our neighborhoods approachable to people of different stratas and different incomes and just to keep our communities vibrant.
How do you think about making local government more accessible to people?
I've worked with several leaders: Kelda Roys, Gordon Hintz, Barbara Lawton. All three of them shared the goal of making themselves very approachable, attended as many events and meetings and met as many people in the communities that they represented. I think that's a really good model.
Trying on multiple fronts where you do the social media; in times when it's not a pandemic, attending meetings in person; just at parks, in neighborhoods talking to people. I've already found in just a short period of time putting my name in that I have people reaching out to me already with ideas they want to talk about. Just listening.
