Q&A: Cecely Castillo joins Dane County Board as first Latina

I had been looking for a way to volunteer or serve my community. I used to be on the board of DAIS, the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. I served as the board president during a part of the time with the capital campaign. It was a lot of work, a lot of time, a pretty big commitment, but it was one of the best things I've done. It was so fantastic to see the time that we spent, which then helped to make the current facility a reality. That's just something that makes you feel really good.

When I saw that Richard Kilmer was resigning, I decided to go ahead and put my name in because it's exactly what I want to do.

You were surprised to learn that you are the first Latina to serve on the board. What does this mean to you and what do you hope to bring the board and your constituents with this representation?

Madison is such a vibrant community, and Dane County encompasses so many different people that it's really nice to be able to be a part of that and to expand the diversity of the board.

This means a lot to me because so much of what I want to do is to be a good example for my daughters. For them to see that if you have an idea and you think you would like to serve your community there are so many different ways that you can do it.