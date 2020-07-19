Q&A: Araceli Esparza works to support Midwestern Latinas

There are many reasons Blacks and Latinos are linked. However, we are also complicit in the systems of Black oppression.

Despite our proximity to Black people and Afro-Latinas in our families, internalized and interminority racism runs deep in our Latino community, and that’s all because of “conquer and divide”.

If we refuse to be active in that movement of Black liberation and making Black Lives Matter in our world, it’s to deny ourselves an alliance that is not just necessary but mandatory in our fight for collective freedom.

If Latinos want undocumented immigrants to have citizenship, we need to understand there are Black undocumented immigrants in our country and we gotta fight with them. We need to understand there are Trans-Black lives at risk and are dying every day, and we need to embrace them as our own and make all of those movements along the spectrum be part of who we are.

Describe your background as a first generation Latina raised in Wisconsin.

My family decided to stay and build roots here in Wisconsin. We did have our roots very formed in Guanajuato, Mexico, which is where my family is from. We came up from picking asparagus to beets, to corn in Sun Prairie, to the canneries of Wausau up north, up there by Berlin.