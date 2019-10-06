For Andrea Dutton, the past is the future.
Dutton is a geochemist and paleoclimatologist who studies climate change. More specifically, Dutton explores what happened to sea levels 125,000 years ago, when the global temperature was similar to today but sea levels were 20 to 30 feet higher.
You read that correctly. Earth’s ice sheets have some catching up to do, and when they do — well, that’s what Dutton is trying to figure out. Dutton's work takes her to places like the Seychelles, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, and the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. She collects fossilized corals on dry land that, with the retreat of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, were once submerged.
Those ice sheets are melting again, only faster.
Dutton wants to take this message public: We can predict the future, and we can plan for it. She recently caught the eye of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which awarded her one of 26 “genius” grants. These grants include $625,000 distributed over five years, no strings attached. Duttons said she’s “taking my time to think outside the box” on how to make the best use of it.
Dutton, 46, was one of two UW faculty to win the coveted prize in 2019. The other was Lynda Barry, a graphic novelist, cartoonist and teacher.
Dutton is new to Madison, having just accepted the university's offer over the summer.
“I’m imagining they’re very pleased about their new hire,” she said.
From her former office at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Dutton talked about how she got into geology, her decision to come to Madison and the politics of climate change.
You were a music major in undergraduate school at Amherst. How did you settle on geology?
My plan had been to major in music and just go to med school. I was taking biology and physics and chemistry and all of those things, and I kind of stumbled into my first geology course and became hooked.
Madison seems like an odd place to study sea level rise.
To do my field work I travel all over the world, so in a way it doesn’t matter where I am. I can easily do 90% of what I was already doing from my office in Madison. I’m still going to be studying sea level and ice sheets, and there are a bunch of people there I’m excited to collaborate with. The Department of Geoscience in Madison is very strong, so there’s some new opportunities that I’m looking forward to pursuing there.
Did the fact that the coastline of Florida is likely to be swallowed by the sea factor into your decision?
I’ve been asked a few times if I’m a climate refugee from Florida. I’m not coastal because I live in Gainesville, which is on the spine of the peninsula. I have seen the projections for what Florida’s going to be like in even like 10 years.
For example, Miami, which is one of the hottest cities in the U.S., is projected in just 10 years to have about 126 days a year with a heat index of 105 or higher. They call those danger days, according to the National Weather Service, when it’s basically dangerous to be outside. That’s 2030, right?
When I look at data like that I’m thinking, “Well, do I still want to be in Gainesville in 10 years, or might I rather be in Madison?” There were obviously a lot of factors in my decision in going north. But that was one of the things I did consider in the move.
You’re looking at the possibility that climate change is replicating the Earth as it was 125,000 years ago. But isn’t it happening more quickly this time?
Yes, it is. We know that sea level was much higher then, probably on the order of 20 to 30 feet higher than today. Which is a pretty sobering fact, because if that’s the case it indicates that the ice sheets today are really out of equilibrium. With our climate we have increased the temperature so quickly the ice sheets are still catching up to that.
You spend a lot of time presenting that frightening scenario to the public. What kind of reaction do you get?
I get to the point — it’s like the middle of my talk — that’s the depressing part. And then I spend the rest of my time trying to lift them back up again, to realize that actually in a way, it’s good news. This information should be empowering because we actually understand what’s happening, we understand what’s coming, which means that we can plan for it. The choices that we make today in terms of our policies will have a big effect on the future. I hope that by educating people and making them realize how big the problem is, and how urgent it is, it will compel them to act on that information.
Isn’t it a little frustrating to see policy makers either dither or dispute the science?
That’s the biggest understatement of the year! Yes, more than a little bit frustrating. But that in part is why I spend a lot of time on outreach, because the messaging is so important. They need to hear our voices and understand we have so much certainty it’s going to keep getting warmer, sea level’s going to keep rising. Even if we completely stopped all our emissions today, those things would still happen to some extent in the future.
Yet nobody in the political realm seems to be doing anything about it.
Some people say that science shouldn’t be politicized. I would modify that a little bit and just say that science shouldn’t be partisanized. That is the problem that we’ve been facing. Science actually has a really important role in politics.
You weren’t here for the big flood in Madison last year, but I’m sure you’ve heard about it. Do you plan to look at what the future might bring to your new hometown?
That’s certainly something I’d be interested in looking at after I get there: what Madison can expect to experience. Climate change will affect everyone in the U.S. The effects we’re going to see are going to vary by region. The effects in Madison may be different that what’s happening in Florida, but we’re all going to be grappling with different aspects of this in the future.
You have two school-age kids. Do they motivate you to try to prepare the world for the coming challenge?
Absolutely. Every day they are a motivating factor, because it’s not just my future and your future, it’s our children’s future, our legacy. And when you stare that legacy in the eyes it definitely motivates you.