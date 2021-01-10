Q&A: Aaron Laux connects to nature through wood sculptures

With all of the turbulence in the world, art may not always seem like a necessity, but for Aaron Laux, a wood sculptor and artist, that’s all the more reason to emphasize its value. Laux, who makes functional art furniture and three dimensional wall hangings with wood, said art is integral to his life.
He aims to do work to help people feel connected, examine themselves and the world around them.
Laux lives in Madison and often sources wood and other materials himself from around the state. The Cap Times spoke with him about how he got started and where he’s going with his work this year.
How did you get started as a wood artist and what drew you to this media?
I do feel connected to wood. I work predominantly with wood, but it’s not exclusively wood. It’s often a lot of materials I would call “natural.” If they’re metal or glass I like to make them become natural after I’ve handled them. It’s pretty visceral, tactile. The thing about wood is it comes from a living organism. I think that quality, that something is alive, something we associate with wood is something that sort of seeps through the material itself.
I met a woodworker ... he had come and done a presentation at our high school art class and the opportunity to work with him had come up and we connected through my art teacher. It was a good fit. He is pretty much retired now and his business was functional art, so I kind of in some ways followed in his footsteps, making functional objects that are also art and sculptural.
One of the things I really connected with is the idea of having art in somebody’s home that you can touch and interact with, that is a part of somebody’s everyday existence.
But I’ve also expanded quite a bit into a lot of other things, including more of the typical fine art, artworks on the wall. I have different connections to all the things that I make.
What’s the breakdown of fine art to commissioned functional furniture pieces you’re doing these days?
It’s the original artwork that not only drives my business but drive me as an artist, so I need that in order to grow in that way. I do a lot of commission work. It’s probably the bulk of my income.
It’s become fewer functional pieces and more of the wall artwork and that is partly a function of the market. I found it’s easier for me to sell the wall pieces than the furniture pieces. I want to get into content that is more about themes and ideas and feelings that I have related to people and the environment, climate change.
I have also been working with contemporary mosaic, or nontraditional mosaic. I have found that going back to this idea that wood is that living material, something that expresses on its own without other input or expresses life and death. I leave that weathering, that texture created by sun and wind and rain, and sit it on this three-dimensional background, they’re not perfectly flat. Then I’ll mix some of those with carved wood or glass mosaic, all these different materials that to me speak to nature and the connection we have to nature.
Can you tell me a bit more about the themes you've had for your work in the past and what’s on tap for the future?
In 2019 I made my first intentional foray into expressing my views on climate change, and all the work, my whole body of work has always been about my own feelings to nature. They’re complicated feelings, both the positive and the negative about how we relate to nature. I participated in the “Phoenix from the Ashes” project, which was about the emerald ash borer (an insect native to Asia that feeds on ash species trees). I built a piece that discussed the tragedy of losing these ash trees with these invasive species.
It’s now more publicized and people understand what’s happening but I wanted to bring up the question of, ‘we brought these insects to this country, to be blunt, it was our fault, we can’t blame those insects for what they do.’ I wanted to integrate that there are other layers to it and there are bigger questions about how do we relate, what is invasive? And ultimately, what is our relationship to each other in our society? I wanted to open that up and ask those questions. I don’t have answers but I have been thinking about these things.
I’m hoping to just create engagement around (these ideas.) I personally feel that healing is this critical part of our interaction with nature, with climate change and obviously social conditions we’re in right now so I hope my work is a little piece of that. I want people to see my work, relate to it as artwork if they feel their own sense of connection... and access possibly a more challenging idea.
I have a project that is pretty vulnerable for me, honestly. I haven’t quite released it yet, I don’t have an exhibition planned yet for these pieces, but I will present them at some point.
Some of them are personal themes, some are about social problems that we’re having, and another one is about dreams and I’m using some of my own dreams that have always influenced my work.... I chose a dream that was about transformation because I felt that was an important theme about our world right now.
Why is art still a worthy consideration/investment with everything else going on in the world?
I believe art is something (to which) we all have access. I’m living as a professional artist selling artwork, but honestly it’s no better than anyone’s access to their own creative self. I wish that that would be something we could change in this culture.
I’m making this artwork, I’m trying to be as authentic as I can be as a human being. I’m getting more into these vulnerable places and trying to express that directly, and I’m also connecting viscerally with my body and my sense of the textures and the physicality of sculpture and the connection to nature.
I’m using this word connection a lot. I feel that’s what art is in so many ways. And the idea it’s a place that our culture doesn’t always go to first, or often give enough support to. Our ancient ancestors put a lot of energy into building things artfully, beautifully and the idea of everyday objects made with love and care and intention. That is what I’m trying to convey through this.
What are your thoughts on the tension between accessibility and affordability of fine art but also fairly compensating and encouraging more art to be made?
What we really need is a culture of buying art. There is a reality to the world we live in right now — there is a lot of hard times, people who don’t have as much access to it. In my life, it’s not discretionary, it’s fundamental.
I can’t always afford the things either, the bigger expensive piece I really want. In Europe there is more of a culture around buying art, original art by living artists. If you’re somebody who wants to put something on your wall and you can’t afford it, still buy something original. That is a key that I want to convey.
I’d love to help change that culture by encouraging our world to do that, let's try to put value on it, it’s kind of farm to table — learning how to value something. Art made by a living artist should also be a value.
Artists are famously bad at valuing themselves. As a professional I have to wonder sometimes why so many people want to negotiate a price with me when I’ve presented a value. If I was a lawyer, you wouldn’t think of haggling for a different rate.
Where have you sold your art?
It’s mostly national. I have a lot of local clients but I also just sold a piece to a client in Japan.
One of the things I’m excited about is health care. A lot of my artwork has landed in health care, hospitals, clinics, different health care settings. What I like about that is that art consultants in hospitals are now looking for better artwork to put in the halls or other public places in these institutions. It used to just be prints and things that were not original artwork by artists. But you’re seeing more adventurous art and an interest in abstract art typically not considered appropriate by a hospital. I really like the fact about the people that view art in the hospital context, they’re accidental art viewers. It’s not like they went to a gallery to see the artwork or have a preconceived notion that the art is for sale, with a preconceived judgment about what you see.
Here are people coming into hospitals, they’re probably sick or have loved ones who are sick and (they) see something and connect to it. It’s this deep visceral thing and it’s an emotional connection. It makes me feel good that it might make someone’s day just a little bit brighter.
I have pieces in health care settings across the country. There is a piece at the UW Hospital we’re installing right now. I think it will be available to see in the next few months.
What advice do you have for young artists who want to do this work full time?
I feel really lucky to be as successful as I am. It’s been a lifelong dream, I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid. It’s been really hard trying to create a functioning art career and a business that actually works.
I want other artists to know that it’s possible if you really want it and you put in the time and you get help.
There’s no way I could have done this all by myself. I’ve had great support. I would encourage younger artists to be sincere and authentic and real. On one hand, just follow your own intention and your own spirit, but on the other hand, there is being a smart businessperson and decisions that you make that you want them to be (made with) integrity.
You need to have a thick skin to be in this career. There is so much rejection, (and) learning to be secure in yourself and building a spiritual and emotional foundation is critical to being a successful artist. It’s a hugely vulnerable thing you’re doing to expose the deepest part of yourself: this is what I created, I’m going to show this to the world and I’m going to sell it. There are so many moments where you feel self-doubt and you fail to sell it. But it’s possible to do all those things with integrity, and I think that’s what most artists really want.
I feel like being able to be solid in that way and not let those external forces really derail you from that intention — that is definitely something they don’t teach you in school.