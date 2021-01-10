Q&A: Aaron Laux connects to nature through wood sculptures

I have pieces in health care settings across the country. There is a piece at the UW Hospital we’re installing right now. I think it will be available to see in the next few months.

What advice do you have for young artists who want to do this work full time?

I feel really lucky to be as successful as I am. It’s been a lifelong dream, I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid. It’s been really hard trying to create a functioning art career and a business that actually works.

I want other artists to know that it’s possible if you really want it and you put in the time and you get help.

There’s no way I could have done this all by myself. I’ve had great support. I would encourage younger artists to be sincere and authentic and real. On one hand, just follow your own intention and your own spirit, but on the other hand, there is being a smart businessperson and decisions that you make that you want them to be (made with) integrity.