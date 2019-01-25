Try 1 month for 99¢
Village on Park polling place

Voting signs outside the Village on Park polling place in Madison.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Candidates for Madison mayor, City Council and the Madison School Board are up for election. The primary is Feb. 19, and the general election is April. 2. 

Mayoral election 

What: A mayoral forum hosted by the East Side Progressives

When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Dr.

What: A meet and greet with candidates for mayor hosted by Out Professional Engagement (OPEN), Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County and 100state 

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: 100state, 316 W. Washington Ave., #675  

What: A forum with mayoral candidates hosted by the west and south side neighborhood teams — Teal Team, Team Gold and South Madison Voters

When: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Rd. 

What: A meet and greet and forum with candidates for mayor hosted by the Northside Planning Council

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. meet and greet, 6:30 p.m. forum starts

Location: Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

What: A Madison mayoral candidate forum hosted by the First Unitarian Society of Madison, the Urban League of Greater Madison and Congregation Shaarei Shamayim

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Dr.

City Council elections

What: District 12 alder candidate forum hosted by the Eken Park Neighborhood Association, Emerson East Neighborhood Association and North Street Cabaret

When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: North Street Cabaret, 610 North St.

What: District 13 alder candidate forum hosted by the Greenbush Neighborhood Association and SSM St. Mary's Hospital - Madison 

When: Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Location: St. Mary's Hospital, Conference Room 1, 700 S. Park St. 

What: District 15 alder candidate forum hosted by the Glendale Neighborhood

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd.

What: District 10 alder candidate forum hosted by the Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association and moderated by Molly Stentz of WORT Radio

When: Monday, March 4, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Westminster Church, 4100 Nakoma Road

School Board elections

What: School Board candidate forum hosted by GRUMPS (GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.

