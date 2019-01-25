Candidates for Madison mayor, City Council and the Madison School Board are up for election. The primary is Feb. 19, and the general election is April. 2.
Mayoral election
What: A mayoral forum hosted by the East Side Progressives
When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Dr.
What: A meet and greet with candidates for mayor hosted by Out Professional Engagement (OPEN), Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County and 100state
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Location: 100state, 316 W. Washington Ave., #675
What: A forum with mayoral candidates hosted by the west and south side neighborhood teams — Teal Team, Team Gold and South Madison Voters
When: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Rd.
What: A meet and greet and forum with candidates for mayor hosted by the Northside Planning Council
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
Time: 6 p.m. meet and greet, 6:30 p.m. forum starts
Location: Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.
What: A Madison mayoral candidate forum hosted by the First Unitarian Society of Madison, the Urban League of Greater Madison and Congregation Shaarei Shamayim
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Dr.
City Council elections
What: District 12 alder candidate forum hosted by the Eken Park Neighborhood Association, Emerson East Neighborhood Association and North Street Cabaret
When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: North Street Cabaret, 610 North St.
What: District 13 alder candidate forum hosted by the Greenbush Neighborhood Association and SSM St. Mary's Hospital - Madison
When: Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Hospital, Conference Room 1, 700 S. Park St.
What: District 15 alder candidate forum hosted by the Glendale Neighborhood
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd.
What: District 10 alder candidate forum hosted by the Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood Association and moderated by Molly Stentz of WORT Radio
When: Monday, March 4, 2019
Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Westminster Church, 4100 Nakoma Road
School Board elections
What: School Board candidate forum hosted by GRUMPS (GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.