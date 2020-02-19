After months of protests from residents living near the Air National Guard base at Truax Field, the Air Force on Wednesday picked Madison as the “preferred alternative” for a fleet of F-35 fighter jets.

The publication of the final Environmental Impact Statement is the last step before the Air Force issues a final decision on siting the state-of-the-art jets, which will follow a 30-day waiting period to allow for public review. That decision is now on track for late March.

The jets would replace the Air National Guard 115 Fighter Wing’s aging fleet of F-16s. A thumbs-up would set the stage for a fleet of 18 F-35s at Truax in 2023.

Despite signals that Madison is a sure bet for the planes — Congress has already authorized $34 million for F-35-related construction at Truax — opponents of the jets say they’re optimistic.

“We do not feel it’s inevitable that the F-35 will come here,” said Tom Boswell, with the anti-F-35 group Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition. “We’re still feeling very positive that we’re going to win this fight.”

He said his group and others plan to take the Air Force to court if the final decision authorizes the planes here.

The Environmental Impact Statement acknowledges that the jets will be louder, and the number of flight missions will increase by 47%. It also notes that the impact falls mostly on neighborhoods near the airfield, where many residents are minority and low-income. The report estimates that 1,318 households and 2,766 people would be exposed to noise levels of at last 65 decibels, rendering about 199 acres of land “potentially incompatible” with residential use.

“This would be considered a significant impact to those persons affected,” the report states.

“Our worst fears are realized in this final EIS,” said state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, who’s been working with local groups in opposition to the jets. “They don’t back away from their strong statement that the intense noise is going to have a significant disparate impact low-income communities, communities of color and kids.”

Taylor said the report minimizes the impact on the several schools and more than a dozen daycare facilities near the airfield.

“The disparate impact on our community is one of the most significant impacts of any site being looked at,” she said.

Taylor has been an outspoken critic of the military's lack of candor regarding noise levels on take-off and landing. Military officials have declined to conduct a noise comparison between the F-16s and the F-35s, which local officials and grassroots groups asked for. In other communities, she said, the F-35s were measured at decibel levels significantly above the F-16s.

“They have the information,” she said. “They won’t produce it. They’re hiding the information.”

The environmental report lists Madison as the preferred alternative for the F-35s and Montgomery, Alabama, as the preferred alternative for another F-35 fleet.

Three other potential sites — Boise, Idaho; Jacksonville, Florida; and Selfridge Air National Guard base in Michigan — were also listed.

Two weeks ago, the Air Force released a summary of 6,400 public comments about the prospect of bringing the planes to Madison, most of them complaining about noise, lack of clarity about the impact of the noise and concern about the disproportionate impact on low-income and minority residents.

But opponents are also worry that construction at the base, without extensive remediation, would release pollutants into the air and water. Truax is a known source of several toxic chemicals that have spilled into Starkweather Creek, which empties into Lake Monona. Among those are PFAS, a class of synthetic compounds used in firefighting foam that had been sprayed during training exercises at the airfield for decades. The compounds have been linked to cancer and other serious health issues.

Opponents have been packing meetings to complain about the proposed beddown of the fighter jets for months. The Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition is organizing a protest parade, starting at Wright and Anderson streets to Truax on Feb. 29.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the City Council and the Madison School Board have all weighed in by writing letters to Pentagon officials asking them to reconsider bringing the jets here.

The federal defense budget passed last fall would fund a $14 million flight simulator facility and authorize $20 million for fighter alert shelters. Military officials expect to break ground on those projects this spring upon final approval. Future plans for 17 other projects related to the F-35s would cost an estimated $86 million.

Taylor said the release of the report would likely mobilize local opposition to a new level.

“The harm to our east-side and north-side communities is simply too great to be silent,” she said.

