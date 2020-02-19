Related to this story

Republicans propose nearly $250 million income tax cut
Politics and Elections

Republicans propose nearly $250 million income tax cut

Assembly Republicans unveiled the plan Friday, which also includes a nearly $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and about $100 million toward paying down state debt. The plan does not call for any additional spending on education, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for last week.

