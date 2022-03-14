Public works officials not yet ready to declare victory over dry Madison winter

Madison and Dane County officials aren’t yet calling it a win over an unseasonably dry winter when it comes to the millions spent to keep roadways safe and clear.

Both local governments budget a little more than $6.5 million for winter road maintenance. While the city has had about 20 inches fewer of snow than it normally would at this time, the way local governments budget complicates planning for snow-related expenses.

Unlike the state budget, which runs from July 1 to June 30, municipal budgets cover regular calendar years, meaning snow removal expenses are bunched up at the start and end of the budget, just as the next winter is getting underway.

“Winter is kind of the first four months of the year, and kind of the last three months of the year,” said Jerry Mandli, Dane County’s highway commissioner. “While things are pretty good right now, what that would mean from a savings standpoint is that it sets up pretty good for those last three months of the year.”

For 2022, Madison set aside about $6.8 million in the Streets Division’s budget for snow removal. The agency is responsible for maintaining about 1,800 miles of traffic lanes on city streets.

Three citywide snowplowing operations have been conducted for the 2021-22 season, two this year and one last year, said Bryan Johnson, spokesperson for the Streets Division. He added in recent years the figure has ranged from four to eight citywide plowing events.

“It’s definitely felt less this year,” he said. “Through the long stretches of dryness, we haven’t really even had much of those sort of nuisance-type snows, where you get an eighth of an inch and it just causes everything to be a bummer for a little bit on the roads.”

But Johnson is careful not to declare victory over winter yet.

“It’s that ‘chickens before they hatch’ thing. I just don’t want to get too comfortable,” he said. “With winters just being weird how they straddle two budgets, we don’t know this year until we get to, like, November, December.”

The dry winter so far has come with some upsides, Johnson said.

“I’ve not been yelled at near as many times for full driveways and things like that this winter, which is certainly a relief,” he said.

According to National Weather Service records dating back to 1884, the 25.6 inches that Madison recorded as of March 10 was the 40th least-snowiest winter to date.

“It’s up there. It’s nothing crazy, but it’s low,” said Denny VanCleve, meteorologist for the weather service. “Our bigger concern is the contributing factor to the long-term drought we’ve had. We were kind of hoping to get some snow to get some water because of the dry fall, dry summer.”

The most recent comparable season was the winter of 2015-16, which recorded 28 inches of snow by early March, VanCleve said. In 2016, Madison ended up saving about $2 million in snow removal costs from what it had budgeted for the year.

Being under budget has been the recent trend for Madison. Between 2016 to 2021, the city was below its original snow budget five of the six years. Any leftover savings at the end of the year are returned to the general fund.

Mandli said Dane County has budgeted about $6.6 million for winter road maintenance on the approximately 1,900 miles of traffic lanes of county roads and the 1,444 miles of traffic lanes of state highways it’s responsible to maintain.

Any potential savings would largely come in labor costs, Mandli said, and leftover material like salt can be used in subsequent winters. But uncertainty over rising fuel prices and supply chain shortages could also cause material prices to rise, he said.

“With every winter, there’s just so many unknowns,” Mandli said. “We’re always going to do what we can to keep the road conditions safe for the public.”

The Madison Parks Division maintains public winter recreational activities, but it’s also responsible for clearing snow from certain bike paths, bus stops, sidewalks, park paths, snow rinks and State Street.

The division has spent about 40% fewer hours on snow removal this winter compared with the 2020-21 season, said Greg Genin, operations manager for parks. It’s allowed parks employees to focus on lower-priority winter projects, such as clearing invasive species, he said.

But the low snowfall and unseasonably warm late winter created other challenges, Genin said, such as setting up and maintaining ice-skating rinks and cross-country skiing trails, all of which are closed for the season.

The city was able to groom all seven of the skiing trails, he said, but focused attention on the trails where users require a permit.

“Sometimes our groomers, it was like they were pulling a magic rabbit out of a hat because there would be so little snow and they were still capable of grooming,” Genin said.

The least amount of snow to fall on the city came 120 years ago when Madison only saw 4 inches during the winter of 1901-02. On the other extreme, snow was unrelenting during the winter of 2007-08, when 101.4 inches were recorded.

