Public testimony on police dominates first day of Madison budget deliberations

Several speakers spoke in support of the Madison Police Department, arguing a record-tying number of homicides and an increase in shootings this year are reasons why police funding should be maintained.

East Side resident Gary Halverson said he understands the coronavirus-battered budget means tough funding choices, but he argued the federal grant for four police officers is needed to ensure an officer can respond to an emergency 24/7.

"In all my years living in Madison, I've never experienced the level of crime that has been occurring in our neighborhood," he said.

Kim Richman called Madison police officers "highly trained, respected professionals."

"We're not going to continue to say Black Lives Matter while we fund departments based on squashing that dream," said Erika Bach, adding any money to invest in homeless shelters and affordable housing needs to come directly from the police budget.

After the lengthy testimony, the City Council decided to wait until Wednesday afternoon before considering the proposed changes to the budgets. The council could also meet Thursday if both budgets aren't adopted during Wednesday's meeting.