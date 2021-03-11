Public safety committee recommends Madison reject police body-worn cameras

The report concludes that body-worn cameras will work best if adopted as part of comprehensive police reform that “positions police as partners of the whole justice system and the whole community, not just enforcers of the law against the community or an arm of the prosecutor.”

Some critics of the report allege it is biased and did not analyze the pros and cons of body cameras objectively.

Keith Findley, co-chair of the feasibility review committee, said the recommendation was not made “naively in disregard of science or in reckless enthusiasm for cameras.” He emphasized that body-worn cameras, if implemented correctly, could be a part of Madison’s police reform work, which now includes a Police Civilian Oversight Committee and a yet-to-come independent police monitor.