Public invited to participate in restart of South Madison Neighborhood Plan process

Also, Mt. Zion Baptist Church is hosting a Facebook Live on April 22 at 6 p.m. on the draft plan.

“The upcoming community listening sessions are an opportunity to check-in with South Madison residents and stakeholders to confirm the plan is responding to the prior community input,” Greger said. “It is also an opportunity to set expectations for what the city can and can't do for South Madison with the South Madison Plan.”

During May, the South Madison Planning team will host meetings to discuss development concepts and plan to review the entire draft plan during June. residents can learn more about the plan via the South Madison Plan website.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.