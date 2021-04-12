Public invited to participate in restart of South Madison Neighborhood Plan process

All south Madison residents can offer their feedback on an action plan for the area that prioritizes community wealth building and keeping people living in their neighborhoods at several upcoming meetings.
The public input session will restart the work of city staff to update the 2005 South Madison Neighborhood Plan before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the public portion of the planning process.
“While the public portion of the plan was paused due to COVID-19 we received feedback from the South Madison Community that there has been a lot of planning for South Madison, but not a lot of change to come out of those planning efforts,” city planner Jeff Greger said in an email. “Also that this planning effort needed to be more nimble so that change can happen in South Madison.”
Greger said the planning effort changed from an “all-encompassing neighborhood plan” to an action plan guided by three priorities: anti-displacement and gentrification, community wealth building and opportunities to thrive.
South Madison is one of the last few affordable neighborhoods in the city where housing is at a premium due to a low vacancy rate and influx of new residents.
People can attend one of two upcoming discussions on the draft plan strategies and recommendations. Participants should register online for the meetings, which are April 12 at noon and April 15 at 6 p.m. The meetings will go over the same information, so those interested need only attend one of them.
Also, Mt. Zion Baptist Church is hosting a Facebook Live on April 22 at 6 p.m. on the draft plan.
“The upcoming community listening sessions are an opportunity to check-in with South Madison residents and stakeholders to confirm the plan is responding to the prior community input,” Greger said. “It is also an opportunity to set expectations for what the city can and can't do for South Madison with the South Madison Plan.”
During May, the South Madison Planning team will host meetings to discuss development concepts and plan to review the entire draft plan during June. residents can learn more about the plan via the South Madison Plan website.
