Public input sought for future of Vilas Park

From playing on the “Old Woman in the Shoe” slide to ice skating on the lagoon and fishing in Lake Wingra, many Madison residents have spent time in Vilas Park, one of the city’s oldest, largest and most used parks.
Now, residents have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of the nearly 46-acre park on the near west side as the city develops a master plan that will oversee land use and facility decisions for the next 15 to 20 years.
“Vilas is an iconic, historic part of our park system. It’s got a lot of history and a really bright future,” Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said. “For these iconic community parks, the more input we receive the better.”
The city will hold a community meeting Monday to introduce three concepts for future park amenities and features. Participants can register in advance for the virtual meeting that will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Community members can also provide input through an online survey.
The development of Vilas Park began in 1905 and was originally designed by O.C. Simonds. William Vilas, who later became a U.S. Senator, donated land for the park and named it after his son who died of diabetes at a young age.
Situated along the northern shore of Lake Wingra and by the county zoo, Vilas Park features a beach, fishing sites, winter skating on the lagoon and rinks, a shelter, tennis and basketball courts and a multi-purpose field, among other amenities.
The master planning process, which began last June with a $233,227 budget, will not result in specific programmatic details or design elements. It will provide a framework that shows the approximate size and location of park features, according to project manager Kate Kane.
Knepp said large-scale items that require change include the shelter, which he said is failing and energy inefficient, the parking lots and lagoon. Other areas, like the playground and paths, also require work.
But Knepp said these improvements shouldn’t overshadow the other ways community members use the park and the needs they would want to see improved in the master planning process.
“That's what makes public parks phenomenal: you go to a park and bike, you see people playing Frisbee, you see people at a birthday party, people visiting the zoo, going to the beach or skating in the winter,” Knepp said.
[As Gov. Tony Evers closes some state parks, local officials urge park users to follow health guidelines]
Three concepts
The city is proposing three concepts for Vilas Park, though the final plan will likely incorporate features from all three.
“Each of the concepts offers big moves or ideas that are intended to provoke discussion and receive comments,” Kane said in an email.
For example, Concept A shifts the location of the park shelter and the “Shoe” slide to the western side of the park. It would also add a second accessible fishing pier further to the west along Lake Wingra.
Concept B eliminates motorized through-traffic along Vilas Park Drive and replaces that use with a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicycles. This option would also remove ice skating on the lagoon, allowing it to return to a more vegetated state. Currently, the lagoon is maintained as open water through weed cutting and dredging.
The third concept, Concept C, replaces the tennis courts with pickleball courts. This option also offers expanded picnicking options.
All options include creating an entrance to the park off of Campbell Street, west of the current entrance drive at the corner of Randall Avenue and Drake Street.
The design team does not expect that any single concept will move forward in its entirety to a draft final plan,” Kane said. “Rather, a hybrid plan is anticipated that will incorporate ideas from more than one plan and may feature ideas not present in any of the concepts.”
Vilas Park Drive, shelter, lagoon
During the initial public engagement phase, residents raised pedestrian and bicyclist safety along Vilas Park Drive as a concern. Two options show one-way traffic maintained east of the current bridge while another, Concept B, removes it.
The number of parking spaces is not proposed to change much, but the concepts propose consolidating them into designated areas to improve wayfinding and free up other space.
The concepts propose moving the existing shelter, which is at the end of its useful life and expected to be replaced, from its current location between the park and Lake Wingra to the west shore of the lagoon, south of the island or the east end of the lagoon.
Since the park’s original design in the early 1900s, the lagoon has been a focus. Years of sediment buildup have reduced the clear water depth to less than two feet in some locations. Three options for future management of the lagoons include:
- Allowing a portion of the lagoon to revert to wetland, maintaining some open water. This would require periodic dredging, appropriate off-site disposal of the sediment and/or on-site treatment and annual weed cutting. Under this option, ice skating would be maintained on the lagoon near the shelter.
- Reverting the entire lagoon to wetlands. With this option, ice skating would move to seasonal rinks on the shore near the shelter.
- Maintaining most of the lagoon as open water, which would also require periodic significant dredging, appropriate off-site disposal of the sediment and/or on-site treatment and annual weed cutting activities. Ice skating on the lagoon would be maintained.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.