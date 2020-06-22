Public input sought for future of Vilas Park

Three concepts

The city is proposing three concepts for Vilas Park, though the final plan will likely incorporate features from all three.

“Each of the concepts offers big moves or ideas that are intended to provoke discussion and receive comments,” Kane said in an email.

For example, Concept A shifts the location of the park shelter and the “Shoe” slide to the western side of the park. It would also add a second accessible fishing pier further to the west along Lake Wingra.

Concept B eliminates motorized through-traffic along Vilas Park Drive and replaces that use with a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicycles. This option would also remove ice skating on the lagoon, allowing it to return to a more vegetated state. Currently, the lagoon is maintained as open water through weed cutting and dredging.

The third concept, Concept C, replaces the tennis courts with pickleball courts. This option also offers expanded picnicking options.

All options include creating an entrance to the park off of Campbell Street, west of the current entrance drive at the corner of Randall Avenue and Drake Street.