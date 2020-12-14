Public input on Madison police chief selection to continue Friday

Madison’s Police and Fire Commission on Monday heard again from residents about who the city’s next police chief should be, and will take public testimony at yet another meeting on Friday.

The PFC, the sole body in charge of hiring the chief, has not yet picked its final candidate but recently narrowed the applicant pool to four finalists: Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto.

It’s unclear when the PFC will make its final decision, but it could be at Friday’s meeting. The PFC also has a working session to discuss the candidates on Wednesday, but no public comment will be taken.

More than 25 members of the public spoke at Monday’s meeting, many frustrated with what they said has been a process that has excluded the community.

Over the past year, the PFC has gathered public input on the hiring process by hosting online conversations with residents, conducting a community survey to determine what residents value in a chief, speaking with several local organizations about their wishes, conducting a call-in radio program in Spanish and taking written comments.