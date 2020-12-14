 Skip to main content
Public input on Madison police chief selection to continue Friday
POLICE CHIEF SEARCH

Public input on Madison police chief selection to continue Friday

Madison Police Chief candidates

Madison police chief candidates, from left: Shon F. Barnes, Ramon S. Batista Jr., Christopher A. Davis and Larry R. Scirotto

 MADISON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION

Madison’s Police and Fire Commission on Monday heard again from residents about who the city’s next police chief should be, and will take public testimony at yet another meeting on Friday.

The PFC, the sole body in charge of hiring the chief, has not yet picked its final candidate but recently narrowed the applicant pool to four finalists: Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto.

It’s unclear when the PFC will make its final decision, but it could be at Friday’s meeting. The PFC also has a working session to discuss the candidates on Wednesday, but no public comment will be taken.

More than 25 members of the public spoke at Monday’s meeting, many frustrated with what they said has been a process that has excluded the community.

Over the past year, the PFC has gathered public input on the hiring process by hosting online conversations with residents, conducting a community survey to determine what residents value in a chief, speaking with several local organizations about their wishes, conducting a call-in radio program in Spanish and taking written comments.

But speakers criticized the way the process has been handled since the finalists were announced on Dec. 4 and pre-recorded interviews with the candidates were released Wednesday.

Many speakers said they wanted a chance to talk with candidates and ask questions directly, which has not been an option. Public input, however, was taken into consideration when forming the interview questions. Others said they wanted the PFC to release the full interviews, rather than edited versions.

Despite frustrations, most identified Batista as their top choice, with Barnes coming in second. The same top picks were identified at last week’s public meeting.

The Community Response Team, a local group that has advocated police reform for years, has also endorsed Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona.

Some speakers also asked that the PFC not decide until the newly created Civilian Oversight Board, which oversees the police department, can recommend a final choice.

Board members Ankita Bharadwaj and Ananda Deacon said Sunday that a decision on the chief should be delayed until their board can convene an emergency meeting to weigh in.

But PFC chair William Greer said in a statement that the PFC “will continue to proceed at its own pace.”

The oversight board could still make a recommendation if it holds its emergency meeting before the PFC makes its pick.

Madison police chiefs through the years



