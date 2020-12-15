Public input on Madison police chief pick to continue Friday

The five-member hiring authority overseeing the selection of Madison’s next police chief heard public comment on the top four candidates for a second time Monday with plans to meet again on Wednesday and Friday.
Some of the more than two dozen members of the public speaking at the Police and Fire Commission’s meeting Monday supported delaying a decision on a final candidate — Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis or Larry Scirotto — until the newly created Police Civilian Oversight Board makes a recommendation.
“We feel that it is only appropriate that we are given time to deliberate among ourselves and the community to construct a formal recommendation,” said Ananda Deacon, a member of the oversight board.
Deacon and fellow member Ankita Bharadwaj drafted a resolution calling for time for the oversight board to recommend a candidate, full documentation from the final candidate interviews and regular communication with the PFC. The resolution also recommends the PFC take its recommendation “with full priority consideration.”
“Madison’s Police and Fire Commission continues to disregard public outcry to include the community in their decision-making process when it comes to choosing our next chief of police,” Bharadwaj and Deacon said in a statement.
The oversight board is not scheduled to meet this week, meaning that its elected leadership would need to call an emergency meeting. On Wednesday, the PFC will meet to discuss the candidates, but no public comment will be heard.
The PFC is scheduled to meet Friday at noon for public comment and a working session.
In a statement released Monday, PFC President Mary Schauf, a retired MPD captain, highlighted the PFC’s efforts at gaining public input during a pandemic and said all input that the PFC receives is “entitled to the same level of consideration.”
“The PFC, a diverse body of citizens from the Madison community who volunteer their time, will continue to proceed at its own pace,” Schauf said in the statement provided by PFC legal counsel Jenna Rousseau.
On Dec. 4, the PFC announced the final candidates for chief. Five days later, the PFC released pre-recorded interviews with each of the candidates answering questions that were informed using community input gathered earlier in the process. Members of the public have not been able to directly engage with the candidates.
In addition to taking public comment at PFC meetings, other methods of collecting input included conducting a community survey, partnering with a national community-listening effort to bring underrepresented voices to the public sphere called the Local Voices Network and communicating on local radio stations.
While some speakers explained that they have been able to provide their feedback since the chief search process began months ago, others pointed out the difficulty of virtually attending PFC meetings, especially for those without access to the internet.
Several speakers on Monday and Dec. 9 spoke highly of Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona. Also, the Community Response Team, a community-based group that has long advocated for local police reform, issued a statement Sunday endorsing him.
“Of the four finalists selected by the PFC, only Chief Batista, potentially the first Latinx Chief appointed to the MPD, demonstrated a strength of character capable of taking a hard look at the culture of his department and challenging behaviors that broke trust with the community,” the group said in the statement.
While some point to Batista’s history with the police union as a sign of a rocky past, others say it’s a sign he can hold a police department accountable.
A small number of people Monday expressed support for Barnes, who currently works as the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago. He previously served as chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Some strongly oppose Davis, the current deputy police chief in Portland, Oregon, for his role in how Portland police responded to protests this summer and his involvement in a 2001 fatal police shooting. Davis fired nonlethal rounds, according to The Oregonian, and a second officer fired the fatal shots. The two were exonerated.
