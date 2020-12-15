Public input on Madison police chief pick to continue Friday

IF YOU GO

What: Police and Fire Commission special meeting

When: Friday, Dec. 18

Time: 12 p.m.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85909649984

HOW TO REGISTER

Each speaker will have three minutes and must register in advance using the city’s registration statement form available on the PFC’s webpage: www.cityofmadison.com/PFC. Once completed, registrants should email the form to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com. The order of speakers will be based on when the form is received.

Members of the public can also submit written feedback to policechiefsearch@cityofmadison.com.