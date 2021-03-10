Public Health Madison Dane County releases ‘roadmap’ to reduce community violence

“This way of organizing the coalition allows for shared leadership and power between PHMDC and the other partner organizations,” Smith said.

The cost of implementing the plan is unknown. Smith said the coalition will establish annual priorities, some of which may require funding and resources. She said PHMDC would like to see an expanded violence prevention budget of $25,000 to support the data and coordination goals of the plan.

Rhodes-Conway said residents can expect to see violence prevention priorities included in future city budgets.

“I consider this very important work,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I absolutely think that this is something we take into account going forward, not just in future budgets but in the work of the city.

PHMDC notes that implementing the plan will require “investment and support” from the community. The work is urgent as the pandemic causes ongoing, long term effects on the community’s health.

“Undoubtedly, the work ahead will be challenging and we anticipate bumps and setbacks, but we will continuously engage community expertise, monitor evolutions in violence prevention best practice, and build on lessons learned as we move forward,” the report states.

