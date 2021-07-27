Public Health Madison & Dane County recommends masking indoors

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the numbers are a reminder that the pandemic is not over and that getting vaccinated and wearing a mask can prevent transmission.

“I know that we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us and that this seems like bad news, but the good news is that we know how to do it,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Though daily cases are up, 70% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said that taking protective steps now to prevent transmission will keep the county “ahead of this curve.”

“Between vaccines and masking up, we have the ability to put an end to this latest surge and get this virus under control,” Parisi said.

CDC guidance

Hours prior to the local agency’s announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people vaccinated against the coronavirus should start wearing masks in public indoor spaces in locations of substantial or high transmission.

This is a change from two months ago when the CDC said that vaccinated people did not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces.