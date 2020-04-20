Public Health Madison & Dane County invest in ‘contact tracing’ efforts to mitigate COVID-19

“Physical distancing measures in some form will need to remain in place until we are consistently seeing fewer cases each day, robust contact tracing is in place, and health infrastructure and testing capabilities have been scaled up,” Mattes said.

COVID-19 has killed 20 people in Dane County and infected 365 as of Monday morning. Across the state, 220 have died from the disease and 4,346 have been infected by it.

Over the week of April 10 to April 16, Public Health Madison & Dane County saw a 10% increase in cases from 325 to 357, according to a weekly data snapshot. In the same time frame, the public health agency conducted a total of 1,101 tests — an average of 157 per day.

