Public Health Madison & Dane County challenged again over COVID-19 restrictions

The current Emergency Order #12 bans games and competitions between teams for medium and high-risk sports, among other restrictions. Because of this, the plaintiffs argue that they have spent “significant time and expense” driving their children outside of Dane County to compete.

This order also relaxed an outdoor gathering limit to 50 people but still imposes a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings.

WILL is also involved in a case challenging PHMDC’s August order barring schools from holding in-person instruction for students in grades 3-12. Three challenges to that order were consolidated, and the court heard oral arguments in December but has yet to issue a decision.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi reacted to the lawsuit by arguing that PHMDC's orders are necessary public health initiatives during an "unprecedented pandemic."