Public Health Madison and Dane County to get $695,000 in federal funds for COVID-19

Public Health Madison & Dane County is set to get a $695,000 boost in federal funding to support the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money, made possible through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, includes $250,000 to support people who are in isolation to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease, and will allow for the creation of eight more staff positions, the health department said Wednesday.
The staff positions include two public health nurse positions with an emphasis on infection control, four disease intervention specialist positions to do contact tracing, and two communications positions to support messaging and outreach.
“Providing isolation support and contact tracers bolsters our ability to contain illness and is instrumental to getting Dane County on a path to recovery," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go. This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19."
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway added, “This is a necessary investment for the health and safety of our community. Now more than ever, nuanced, timely, and culturally relevant outreach is critical to our success in keeping people safe and healthy."
The money will also allow for the creation of two infection control practitioner positions. They will provide in-person expertise for infection control and mitigation within facilities serving some of the most vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facilities and shelters.
“We see this need when we are working with not just our area long-term care facilities, but across all essential businesses," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "This role will help organizations manage and mitigate current outbreaks as well as provide preventative support and guidance for facilities that have not yet experienced a positive case of COVID-19.”
As a joint health department, funding amendments for Public Health Madison & Dane County must be approved by both the City Council and County Board. The funding is expected to be effective June 1.
