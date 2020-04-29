Public Health Madison and Dane County to get $695,000 in federal funds for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Health Madison & Dane County is set to get a $695,000 boost in federal funding to support the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money, made possible through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, includes $250,000 to support people who are in isolation to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease, and will allow for the creation of eight more staff positions, the health department said Wednesday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The staff positions include two public health nurse positions with an emphasis on infection control, four disease intervention specialist positions to do contact tracing, and two communications positions to support messaging and outreach.

“Providing isolation support and contact tracers bolsters our ability to contain illness and is instrumental to getting Dane County on a path to recovery," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go. This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19."