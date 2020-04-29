Public Health Madison and Dane County gets $695,000 in federal funds for COVID-19

Madison and Dane County will consider budget amendments to use $695,000 in federal funding to support the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city and county will use $250,000 of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to support people who are in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to create eight staff positions, a statement from Public Health Madison and Dane County on Wednesday said.
The staff positions include two public health nurse positions with an emphasis on infection control, four disease intervention specialist positions to do contact tracing, and two communications positions to support messaging and outreach.
“Providing isolation support and contact tracers bolsters our ability to contain illness and is instrumental to getting Dane County on a path to recovery. Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go," County Executive Joe Parisi said. "This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19."
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway added, “This is a necessary investment for the health and safety of our community. Now more than ever nuanced, timely, and culturally relevant outreach is critical to our success in keeping people safe and healthy."
In addition, funds will also help build community resilience by creating two infection control practitioner positions. They will provide in-person expertise for infection control and mitigation within facilities serving some of our most vulnerable populations, like long-term care facilities and shelters.
“We see this need when we are working with not just our area long-term care facilities, but across all essential businesses. said Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said. "his role will help organizations manage and mitigate current outbreaks as well as provide preventative support and guidance for facilities that have not yet experienced a positive case of COVID-19.”
As a joint health department, funding amendments for Public Health Madison & Dane County must be approved by both the City Council and County Board. The funding is expected to be effective on June 1.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.