Public Health Madison and Dane County gets $695,000 in federal funds for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison and Dane County will consider budget amendments to use $695,000 in federal funding to support the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city and county will use $250,000 of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to support people who are in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to create eight staff positions, a statement from Public Health Madison and Dane County on Wednesday said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The staff positions include two public health nurse positions with an emphasis on infection control, four disease intervention specialist positions to do contact tracing, and two communications positions to support messaging and outreach.

“Providing isolation support and contact tracers bolsters our ability to contain illness and is instrumental to getting Dane County on a path to recovery. Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go," County Executive Joe Parisi said. "This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19."