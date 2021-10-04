Public Health extends indoor mask mandate to prevent COVID-19 spread

Wearing masks indoors will continue to be required through Nov. 5, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Monday, under an extended order.
No changes have been made to the existing face covering order that requires everyone age 2 and older to wear a mask inside when other people who are not from their household are present — even if people are vaccinated.
“Vaccination is our top intervention, and we're seeing an impact from our high rates,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement. “As we've done all along with our layered mitigation approach, we'll keep masks as an extra layer of protection as we navigate our way to lower levels of CDC's community transmission thresholds."
The rate of COVID-19 cases in Dane County spiked since the more contagious Delta variant became the dominant strain.
From July 19 to Sept. 19, the weekly case rate per 100,000 increased from 22 to 209, according to local public health data, before decreasing to 157 on Sept. 27.
The new order starts Friday and will be in effect until Nov. 5.
Public Health’s indoor mask order was implemented in mid-August. Last month, the public health department extended the order and adjusted it to include exemptions for playing a wind instrument that has a bell cover and while presenting or performing in front of an audience.
In its statement Monday, Public Health points to a randomized trial conducted by researchers at Stanford Medicine and Yale University that found wearing a surgical mask over the nose and mouth can effectively reduce the spread of COVID-19 in community settings.
Also, two CDC studies determined that fewer pediatric COVID-19 cases and fewer outbreaks in schools were associated with mask requirements in schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and washing hands to protect children under 12 years old — who are unable to get vaccinated at this time — from becoming infected with COVID-19.
“It is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable population until they are eligible to be vaccinated,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also urged vaccinations as the “best pathway out of this pandemic.”
“As the fast-spreading Delta variant continues to impact case rates, now is not the time to delay any longer,” Parisi said.
According to Public Health data, 84.9% of the eligible population, 12 and older, in Dane County have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“When you compare our county to the rest of the state and the country, we have consistently maintained lower infection rates and lower hospitalization rates,” Board of Health Chair Jerry Halverson said. “We have done this by following the science and implementing layered prevention, including masking up indoors and getting vaccinated.”
