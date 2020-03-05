Public health emergency not needed 'at this time' for COVID-19 coronavirus, state says

“It’s possible and in fact likely that we will detect additional cases in the coming days or weeks,” Westergaard said.

He said DHS’s strategy to combat the virus if it spreads will rely on close collaboration with communities as well as health care systems, first responders, places where people congregate and federal and local officials.

Disease prevention

For now, health officials said the best way to combat the spread of the virus is through traditional respiratory disease prevention methods: washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands with others, covering coughs and sneezes, routinely cleaning surfaces, staying home when you’re sick and getting enough sleep.

“Wash your hands,” said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer at DHS. “It is actually one of the most effective approaches we can take.”

Ayers said other helpful measures are having workplace policies that allow employees to stay home when they’re sick and to get the flu shot in order to lessen the burden on the health care system while it prepares to handle coronavirus cases. Ayers said it’s also a good idea for people to plan out how they might support family members who may need to self-isolate because of symptoms or because they need to avoid contracting the virus.