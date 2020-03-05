Public health emergency not needed 'at this time' for COVID-19 coronavirus, state says

State health officials on Wednesday provided Wisconsin lawmakers with information on the new coronavirus that has quickly spread throughout mainland China and more than 70 other countries, including the United States.
Wisconsin officials aren’t ruling out declaring a public health emergency to direct more state funding to local health departments for costs related to quarantining and isolation if the disease, known as COVID-19, caused by the virus becomes more widespread. Wisconsin last called a public health emergency in 2009, during the H1N1, or swine flu outbreak.
“While the state has concluded there is not a need to declare a public health emergency at this time, it’s important to know that this tool exists and DHS and the governor’s office will assess this authority if needed to protect the health of our citizens,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Disease.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin received $1 million in immediate assistance from the Centers for Disease Control to help address the virus, but it’s not clear how the funding will be used. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, called on Congress to pass a bipartisan emergency funding agreement that could net Wisconsin as much as an additional $10 million.
One Wisconsinite who traveled to China has already contracted the respiratory infection. The Dane County resident was released from isolation last week after recovering and testing negative for the virus twice. DHS said one person in the state remains under investigation for the virus, with test results pending. Officials underscored the current risk to the public remains low in Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control is now leaving it up to clinicians to decide who gets tested for the virus.
At least eight lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, attended the briefing, as well as a large number of staffers for lawmakers and representatives of third party organizations.
“It’s important for the public to remember that there are many more people who are subject to the regular flu than there are for the coronavirus, so we want to be safe but we also don’t want to have any kind of public hysteria where we overreact in a way that hurts people more than helps them,” Vos said.
He said he doesn’t currently anticipate the Legislature needing to take any action regarding the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, UW Health said Wednesday it is limiting reuse of provider masks or allocating one mask per patient with symptoms to help conserve supply, which has been challenged nationally by COVID-19 and seasonal flu. The organization is also using video visits to limit contact between providers and patients with symptoms.
UW Health has established a COVID-19 hotline, at (608) 720-5300. Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 information line is (608) 243-0587.
Fund cuts may hurt
Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said state health departments have been preparing for outbreaks like this for years, though funding declines in recent years may have reduced capacity.
“We do have some concerns that this could become overwhelming,” Plescia told reporters at the National Press Foundation in Washington, D.C.
Plescia said the next few weeks should determine whether COVID-19 will spread in the U.S. as much as it has in other places, such as China, which has reported more than 80,400 cases and more than 3,000 deaths. China has the vast majority of cases and deaths.
“If this really becomes widespread across communities, then we know we have a situation with a very infectious agent,” Plescia said. “If it doesn’t, then that suggests that maybe it’s not (as) infectious; maybe our system is a little better prepared to deal with these things.”
Watching, waiting
State health officials said they and federal officials have been closely monitoring the virus and expect cases to increase to the point that coronavirus will be considered a global pandemic. Much is still unknown about the virus, such as whether someone can contract it more than once or whether the virus may surge again in the fall or later.
Officials said they continue to plan for the potential spread of the virus and are currently focused on preventing it. DHS is actively facilitating testing of the coronavirus for people exhibiting respiratory systems and have visited the areas of the world that have sustained transmission.
“It’s possible and in fact likely that we will detect additional cases in the coming days or weeks,” Westergaard said.
He said DHS’s strategy to combat the virus if it spreads will rely on close collaboration with communities as well as health care systems, first responders, places where people congregate and federal and local officials.
Disease prevention
For now, health officials said the best way to combat the spread of the virus is through traditional respiratory disease prevention methods: washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands with others, covering coughs and sneezes, routinely cleaning surfaces, staying home when you’re sick and getting enough sleep.
“Wash your hands,” said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer at DHS. “It is actually one of the most effective approaches we can take.”
Ayers said other helpful measures are having workplace policies that allow employees to stay home when they’re sick and to get the flu shot in order to lessen the burden on the health care system while it prepares to handle coronavirus cases. Ayers said it’s also a good idea for people to plan out how they might support family members who may need to self-isolate because of symptoms or because they need to avoid contracting the virus.
If people exhibit symptoms of the virus, which can be mild or severe and include fever, cough or shortness of breath, state officials said people should call their local health provider before they go in so they can get specific direction on whether and how to come to the health care facility.
Officials said there may be a need for school closures or changes to the approach for mass gatherings if the virus worsens.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.