Public health department to take down site that allowed citizens to report mass gatherings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mattes said the department’s plan had been to notify police of any gatherings that continued despite being told to stop. She did not know whether officials had contacted police in any such cases. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said his agency hasn’t received any complaints about gatherings in violation of the state orders, either from the health department or from the public.

Dane County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to two complaints about two bars in Cambridge allegedly violating the order to close, “but it was just customers getting carry-out orders.”

Under state law, violation of the public health orders is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a $250 fine or both.

Donald Downs, a UW-Madison professor emeritus of political science and expert in civil liberties, said the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed governments leeway to handle major threats and Americans have long been able to tell government about suspected illegal or dangerous activity.

Still, Downs said, when it comes to programs such as the public health department’s, the “clear preference is for the state to openly and repeatedly declare why such gatherings are bad.”

“Holding people accountable to fines or other penalties in my view is preferable to encouraging spying or informing on people,” he said, and programs such the health department’s should be limited in terms how long they are active and how necessary they are under the circumstances.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.