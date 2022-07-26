Public Health delivers $300,000 in federal funds to local efforts to address violence

Amid continuing incidents of shots fired and another homicide last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County is awarding $300,000 to five agencies and community-based organizations that work to reduce violence.

The awards include one to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for a new program to provide Bluetooth panic buttons on phones of victims of violent crime who remain at risk for further or escalating violence.

Other awards are for initiatives to serve youth aging out of foster care or leaving incarceration; building capacity to aid with housing, food and emergency needs; building connections for victims of sexual violence; and counseling for youth preparing for employment.

“We’re so happy to be giving this money to these organizations who know our community best,” Aurielle Smith, director of policy, planning and evaluation for Public Health, said in a statement. “The work of reducing violence cannot be done alone. We need to leverage the expertise and experiences of partners across sectors to get it done.”

Last year, in Madison, police reported 10 homicides, 231 incidents of shots fired, 30 people struck by gunfire, 613 casings recovered, 1,946 assaults and 220 forcible sex offenses, according to the police chief’s quarterly reports to the City Council and the department’s annual report.

The awards come amid city and county efforts to address violence as akin to infectious disease needing a data-driven, coordinated, long-term public health response.

In March 2021, Public Health released "The Roadmap to Reducing Violence," which takes a public health approach to violence prevention. The road map uses science and data to understand the problems surrounding violence and leans on the expertise and experience of local partners to carry out the plan.

In July 2021, the city and county relaunched a diverse Violence Prevention Coalition, which was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition is intended to inform a broad, public health approach to violence, suicide and other forms of self-harm.

In May, Public Health announced that nearly $1.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds would be made available to agencies and organizations that help meet goals outlined in the Roadmap.

The $300,000 in awards announced this week are the first installment of the roughly $1.1 million investment.

Those to receive funding are:

Supporting Healthy Black Families and Youth. A new initiative to serve youth ages 14-24, especially those aging out of foster care or re-entering society after incarceration, who will get individual support, job skills development, rental assistance, trauma recovery and help navigating institutions and systems. Meadowood Neighborhood Association — Meadowood Health Partnership. Funds will build organizational capacity to strengthen services to individuals with immediate housing, food and other emergency needs, and refer those individuals to needed health and social services.

Funds will build organizational capacity to strengthen services to individuals with immediate housing, food and other emergency needs, and refer those individuals to needed health and social services. Dane County District Attorney’s Office — Crime Response Program. A new program to provide Bluetooth panic buttons on phones of victims of violent crimes who remain at risk for further or escalating violence. When activated, the panic button sends the user’s GPS location and within seconds, notifies 911.

A new program to provide Bluetooth panic buttons on phones of victims of violent crimes who remain at risk for further or escalating violence. When activated, the panic button sends the user’s GPS location and within seconds, notifies 911. Dane County Multi Agency Center — Multi-Agency Portal. A web-based platform and app for survivors of sexual violence and local support services to connect with each other.

A web-based platform and app for survivors of sexual violence and local support services to connect with each other. Operation Fresh Start — Mobile Engagement for Youth and Emerging Adults. Counseling for young adults ages 17-24 who need support in exploring career options, preparing for employment, and taking next steps towards career goals.

"Victims of violent crimes who are at risk of further victimization will have access to new technology, providing them the opportunity to proactively enable direct assistance from emergency services personnel," Julie Foley, crime response program manager for the District Attorney's Office, said of the Bluetooth panic buttons. "Dispatch will maintain detailed information regarding the specific risk faced by the victim. This can serve to enhance both victim and officer safety."

“We’re investing in violence-prevention efforts across our community to make our city safer,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Projects will be funded for at least one year, and will begin on Aug. 1.

“The dollars the county is contributing toward this funding opportunity will help ensure that violence-prevention efforts extend beyond Madison’s city limits,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.