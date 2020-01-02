Public encouraged to weigh in on use of funds for mental health services

Dane County is looking for input on how to distribute $2 million earmarked for filling gaps in mental health services for youth and adults.
The Behavioral and Mental Health Subcommittee is holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. at the Village on Park’s Atrium Community Room, 2300 S. Park St., to hear from residents on how they think the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery should be used.
The fund is a new initiative included in the 2020 budget that is designed to enhance community-based mental health and addiction services, and is named after the son of county Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs. Tubbs’ son, who was 32, died in 2019 after using fentanyl-laced marijuana.
“The subcommittee appreciates members of the community taking the time to share their experiences and thoughts on these important issues to help the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery honor C.J.'s memory and positively impact access to and the effectiveness of Dane County's mental health resources,” subcommittee chair Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1, said in a statement.
The subcommittee is interested in gathering specific input on how gaps in services for youth might be addressed by community centers and to boost services for adults, especially those in underserved communities.
In addition, it wants to look at how one-time funding could help create or launch initiatives focused on stigma, awareness, outreach and development of more culturally appropriate providers, service integration or supportive services like peer support and housing.
The Dane County Board established the subcommittee as a part of a 2020 budget amendment.
“The County Board values the voice of the public, particularly as we seek to meet critical needs,” County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan, District 26, said in a statement. “I encourage residents to drop in and participate at this meeting and help guide the use of these public funds.”
