Public encouraged to weigh in on use of funds for mental health services

Dane County is looking for input on how to distribute $2 million earmarked for filling gaps in mental health services for youth and adults.

The Behavioral and Mental Health Subcommittee is holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. at the Village on Park’s Atrium Community Room, 2300 S. Park St., to hear from residents on how they think the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery should be used.

The fund is a new initiative included in the 2020 budget that is designed to enhance community-based mental health and addiction services, and is named after the son of county Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs. Tubbs’ son, who was 32, died in 2019 after using fentanyl-laced marijuana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The subcommittee appreciates members of the community taking the time to share their experiences and thoughts on these important issues to help the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery honor C.J.'s memory and positively impact access to and the effectiveness of Dane County's mental health resources,” subcommittee chair Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1, said in a statement.

The subcommittee is interested in gathering specific input on how gaps in services for youth might be addressed by community centers and to boost services for adults, especially those in underserved communities.