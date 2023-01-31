Public could watch Wisconsin parole decisions in real time under GOP proposal

The public would be able to watch more parole deliberations in real time under a new Republican proposal, which was written after the Wisconsin Parole Commission came under scrutiny last year over whom it sought to release.

The draft bill — written by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield, and announced last week — would eliminate from the state’s open meetings law the exemption allowing the commission to go into closed session when it considers parole requests.

Because that exemption is in place currently, the commission’s decisions often only become public through records requests, which can take months to receive.

Under the open meetings law, the commission would still be able to go into closed session under narrow circumstances, like discussing a prisoner’s medical history.

“I think greater transparency in these proceedings is a good idea, and I hope that the Parole Commission itself supports this change,” Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders said. “Its members should see it as a way to show to the public that decisions about parole are made deliberately and with due consideration for public safety and the rights of people who have been convicted of crimes.”

Withholding judgment about the bill, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said, “The governor supports efforts to improve the parole commission process — especially measures to ensure crime victims and survivors have a meaningful voice in the parole process — and looks forward to working together on legislation that builds on our administration’s work toward this important goal.”

The proposal would also require the Department of Corrections to publish a report every month listing the individuals granted parole, denied parole and those who were returned to prison after their parole was revoked. The department would have to make public annually the demographics of those prisoners and former prisoners.

Saying she was still reviewing the legislation, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, called government transparency and accountability “a critical part of a functioning democracy,” adding that applicants’ privacy should be respected when sensitive material, like mental health history, is being reviewed.

The parole commission, and specifically its former chair, John Tate, came under fire last year over the commission’s initial plans to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife, Johanna Balsewicz, to death.

After meeting with the victim’s family, Evers asked Tate to reconsider Balsewicz’s parole. After initial reluctance, Tate rescinded Balsewicz’s parole.

Despite his change of course, some Republicans called on Evers to remove Tate from office. Tate announced his resignation June 10 at Evers’ request.

The conservative media outlet Wisconsin Right Now last year used public records requests and publicly available information to compile a list of hundreds of people with felonies released on parole under Evers’ administration before their mandatory release dates.

Saying the commission failed to fully provide corresponding records to a May 2022 records request, the media outlet sued the parole commission in late September last year. A Washington County judge required the commission to turn over the records in early October.

Many Republicans, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, sought to use the Wisconsin Right Now reports as examples of Evers being soft on crime. Governors have no direct control over who’s released; they only appoint the commission chair.

Evers announced two weeks ago that former Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach would chair the commission.

“With Jon Erprenbach’s appointment as Parole Commission Chair, we have a chance to ensure the Parole Commission doesn’t repeat the same mistakes and operates in a more open manner,” Wanggaard said in a statement last week, saying his proposed bill is an “important first step” in enhancing public confidence in the parole process.

Erpenbach did not respond to a request for comment.

Only a small fraction of Wisconsin’s prison population is eligible for parole because of a change in state law that took effect at the end of the last century. People sentenced to prison for crimes committed before Dec. 31, 1999, can be paroled after serving 25% of their sentence, and must be paroled after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

But people who committed crimes after that date must serve all of their sentences, with some exceptions for completing certain rehabilitative programs. The parole commission has no say over their fates.

Only 8.6%, or 1,761, of those in prison in Wisconsin were eligible for parole as of Nov. 30, according to the Department of Corrections, although DOC spokesperson John Beard last year said that calculation could include some who are also serving sentences under the current sentencing system and thus would not be eligible for parole for those post-1999 crimes.

