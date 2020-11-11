Public comment consumes first day of 2021 Madison budget deliberations

Illustrative of the economic challenges created by the pandemic, Rhodes-Conway included a mandatory furlough program in her budget proposal that would save an estimated $1.2 million and result in between two and four unpaid days for employees.

Neil Rainford, speaking on behalf of AFSCME Local 6000, said the mayor’s proposal is “fundamentally unfair.” Lara Mainella, president of Madison City Attorneys Association, said the city should maintain wages in 2021 without furloughs and without “pitting employees against the community.”

“Furloughing some employees but not all is inequitable,” Mainella said.

An operating budget amendment sponsored by four alders would make a furlough program included in the mayor’s budget voluntary while an alternate amendment would ensure that employees earning less than $60,000 be exempt from the furlough program. The alternate version would also limit the maximum number of unpaid days to four.

A voluntary program would likely contribute to lower savings. If adequate savings are not realized, the budget amendment states that “more aggressive action” would be needed to reduce spending and could result in a complete freeze on hiring and spending, implementing a mandatory furlough or potential layoffs.