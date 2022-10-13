'Public access to Lake Monona views': Madison gives project final approvals

Madison has given final approvals for a prominent, 14-story housing project that includes first-floor restaurants and a large plaza overlooking Lake Monona that will be open to the public.

Quad Capital Partners, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, intends to demolish the State of Wisconsin Investment Board's two-story building at 121 E. Wilson St. for a project reaching to the Capitol height limit, with 337 apartments, 19,445 square feet of commercial space and multiple levels of underground parking.

The project would feature a 34-foot-wide, two-story-high, open-air promenade cutting through the U-shaped building that would connect East Wilson Street to the plaza offering vistas to the lake.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezoning for the project, the final major approval required. Earlier this month, the Plan Commission unanimously approved demolition of the existing building and a conditional use for the redevelopment.

"We were thrilled to receive unanimous approval from Plan Commission and City Council," said Dan Kennelly, vice president for QCP. "We think our approach to creating the promenade through the site and providing access to views of the lake was key to our approval and something that should be considered for all developments overlooking the waterfront."

The project will be one of the most prominent on the booming Wilson Street corridor.

The structure's U-shaped design allows maximum lake views, while the ends of the U make the building appear less massive from East Wilson Street. The two sections are separated by the two-story-tall promenade, or open area, cut through the center of the building.

The building would include a mix of studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The range of unit types, sizes and rents would serve different segments of the housing market, but the mix would not include designated low-cost units.

"The project will provide additional, needed housing downtown," said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who supported the project. "Unfortunately, of course, none of the housing will be low-cost, given the premier location and significant views."

QCP envisions one side of the commercial space being used for a large, chef-driven restaurant, and the other side becoming a food hall featuring local food merchants. The promenade and terrace will create 10,400 square feet of outdoor space for outdoor dining, informal seating areas and space for the public to enjoy views overlooking the lake.

"The outdoor space will continue to be privately owned but will be accessible to the community," Kennelly said. "The promenade will have planters and seating and will extend through the site to the lakeview terrace overlooking Lake Monona. As currently envisioned, but dependent upon finding the right operators, one side of the terrace is planned for outdoor seating designated for the restaurant with the balance of the terrace open seating outside the food hall.

"The food hall is an early concept at this point, but the vision is a space that features eight individual local vendors offering different types of cuisine," he said. "The plan includes vendor stalls, as well as a bar, demonstration kitchen and seating areas. We are excited about creating a unique space that showcases some of Madison’s unique local food offerings in a great setting."

"The most exciting aspect to the project is public access to Lake Monona views," Verveer said.

The second floor will offer a fitness center and a 2,900-square-foot outdoor terrace with fire pit and seating areas. The 14th floor will feature community and game rooms, a community kitchen and dining room, and a 4,400-square-foot terrace with seating, fireplace, communal food prep areas and grills.

SWIB is moving from its offices to the massive Madison Yards redevelopment under construction at the southwest corner of University Avenue and North Segoe Road on the West Side. QCP bought SWIB's property at 121 E. Wilson St. for $12.6 million in September, seven months after the agency announced it would be moving. SWIB expects to relocate in early 2023.

QCP envisions starting construction in the spring of 2023 and completing the project about two years later.