A change in Air Force regulations has resulted in the closure to the public of a popular hunting and hiking area in central Wisconsin, used by military aircraft to train for bombing missions.
Hardwood Range, an air-to-ground weapons range near Finley, is now permanently closed to the public, according to the Wisconsin National Guard.
“Recent updates to US Air Force regulations now prohibit access to areas deemed hazardous due to the potential for unexploded ordnance, or other hazards posed by inert ordnance or munitions that may remain on the range,” said public affairs officer Capt. Joe Trovato.
The range complex is the primary training area for Volk Field, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s center for combat readiness training at Camp Douglas. Hardwood Range is about 30 miles north of Volk Field.
The range is considered one of the premier bombing ranges in the country, and is used by air crews from every branch of the military.
“The Wisconsin National Guard regrets any inconvenience the closure of the public access to the range complex causes to those who used it for recreational purposes,” Trovato said.
“However, the safety of the general public and citizens is the top priority of the Wisconsin National Guard, and the organization will follow Air Force policies and regulations concerning the matter.”
In November, the Air Force declared the Hardwood Range complex a hazardous area, because hazardous materials in the inert “dummy” bombs might not be completely destroyed when dropped from aircraft.
The range had been open year-round for recreational activities when no military exercises were being conducted.