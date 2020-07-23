PSC extends utility shutoff moratorium; more than 71,000 households had faced disconnection

According to data compiled by the PSC, more than 71,000 households were at risk of losing electricity, gas or water service beginning Saturday. Of those households, about 17,500 faced loss of water service.

While several of the largest utilities, including Madison Gas and Electric, had said they were not planning to disconnect any customers right away, a number of groups and elected officials, including the mayors of Madison and Monona, had called on the PSC to suspend shutoffs.

The moratorium extension applies only to residential customers.

According to data reported to the PSC, nearly 8,000 businesses met the threshold for disconnection as of July 15. The data show roughly 4.4% of commercial accounts were past due, compared to 2.6% in spring 2019.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak voted against the moratorium, which she said would hurt “the very people we’re trying to help” by allowing their debts to snowball.