PSC extends utility shutoff ban through April; 10,000 could lose water service this fall

Nowak said if utilities can’t collect from some customers, all will ultimately have to pay.

“We’re pushing off money on people who are paying their bills now,” Nowak said. “It’s creating a fundamentally unfair system.”

Valcq said she wants to see plans before next spring, when the five largest investor-owned utilities will file their next two-year rate cases.

“Is it that the shareholders eat some of it? I don’t know what the answer is,” Valcq said. “That’s why I’d like to hear from the utilities and engage stakeholders.”

The five largest utilities said about 31.3% of all households were behind on their gas and electric bills in August, more than double the percentage in previous years, although the $235.7 million they owe is only 28% more than past-due balances in 2019.

The utilities reported 8% of commercial accounts were behind, compared with 2.6% last year.

Commissioner Tyler Huebner noted that past-due balances declined since August.

“Even without the disconnection threat, it seems like more people are coming in to get their bills paid,” Huebner said.

Co-ops not covered