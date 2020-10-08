PSC awards $5.8M in pandemic relief for broadband expansion; projects to serve 11,500 customers

“I feel for the people who are struggling with distance learning and telehealth, but we are hoping this works here,” Nowak said. “Our obligation is not to hand out tax dollars and hope it works.”

Chair Rebecca Valcq said projects that are not completed will not receive funding.

“We are not just willy nilly letting dollars go out the door,” Valcq said.

But Nowak said in that risks leaving federal dollars on the table.

Charter Communications objected to funding four of the projects, which it argued would amount to subsidizing competition “in areas where existing providers such as Charter Spectrum are working diligently to continue providing quality high-speed broadband service despite the additional economic and market impacts of the pandemic.”

Commissioner Tyler Huebner rejected that argument, noting the pandemic has strained existing networks.

“If you went to work you didn’t need broadband from 8 to 5,” Huebner said. “Now you’ve got three or four simultaneous meetings.”