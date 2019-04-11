The Wisconsin Public Service Commission on Thursday approved a $31 million natural gas project that will serve the proposed Foxconn plant.
The commission voted 2-0 without discussion to allow We Energies to build about 9 miles of gas pipeline and other infrastructure the utility said is needed to meet future demand in Racine and Kenosha counties.
While Foxconn is the only customer We Energies has identified, the Taiwanese manufacturer will not be required to share the cost because the line is considered a backup and would potentially support other future development.
According to Commission staff, such redundant supply lines are typically done at customer request and funded by the customer.
The project is expected to add about 1 percent to We Energies’ rate base in the first year of service.
The Commission is still considering a separate We Energies request to build a related $196 million natural gas line that would also serve the Foxconn campus.
American Transmission Company has already begun construction on a $117 million high-voltage power line and substation for the proposed $10 billion manufacturing campus.