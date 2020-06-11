PSC allows utility shut-offs to resume July 25; vote ends coronavirus moratorium on late fees

What to do if you're behind

The PSC encouraged customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact their utility to work out a payment plan. Those having trouble working out a payment plan can contact the PSC’s Consumer Affairs division at 800-225-7729.

Customers can also apply for assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance program (homeenergyplus.wi.gov) by calling 866-432-8947.

The nonprofit Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund (kwwf.org) also provides emergency assistance and can be reached at 800-891-9276.

The Citizens Utility Board has a list of other resources at go.madison.com/utility-assistance.