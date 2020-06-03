Protesting in a pandemic: Wear masks, wash hands, get tested

Protesters in Madison also frequently reference Tony Robinson, who was killed by a Madison police officer in 2015.

The ongoing unrest reflects two crises facing the black community: disproportionately dying at the hands of law enforcement and death stemming from COVID-19.

“What are you going to do to protest safely when your life is being threatened by systemic racism on two fronts: police brutality and the pandemic, which is affecting people who are black more than anyone else in this country,” Jones, who studies how spatial exposures lead to health disparities, said.

One speaker, not wearing a mask early Sunday evening, told the crowd gathered around him on Library Mall that he wasn’t concerned about the coronavirus compared with the ongoing loss of life at the hands of police.

Over 100,000 people in the United States have died from the novel virus, and rates of infections and hospitalizations for people of color exceed those of white people.