Protesters swarm state Capitol calling for end of Tony Evers' stay-at-home order

Hundreds of protesters amassed on the state Capitol grounds Friday to demand an end to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' COVID-19 related stay-at-home order, which many attendees criticized for infringing on their personal freedoms and crippling the state economy.
Protesters toted signs ranging from "Quarantine Tony Evers," to "Reopen Wisconsin," waved American and Gadsden flags, and broke into chants including "U.S.A," and "Bring back Scott," a reference to the state's former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, — all while a convoy of vehicles encircled the state Capitol in participation of the gathering. Some in the crowd carried firearms, some wore protective masks, and others wore attire or carried signs supporting President Donald Trump.
Protesters at the gathering, which health experts warn unequivocally increases the risk of spreading the disease, brushed off the necessity of the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, downplayed potential hospital-overcrowding and warned the state's efforts were tyrannical and unessential crushing small businesses and the economy.
"I’m here to stand for balance, that all lives in Wisconsin matter. That we need to be open so the economy can function, so we can care for the sick people," Green Bay resident Tina Hollenbeck said, holding a sign that read, "Real Science, Real Data, Real Compassion."
“Let us take personal responsibility, let us think about our fellow mankind and we will, but just being locked down, that has made a lot of people angry and causing push-back unnecessarily," said Hollenbeck, a home-school teacher who said she identities as a constitutional libertarian.
Democrats tore into Trump and Wisconsin's Republican leaders on Friday for not doing enough to discourage protest of Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order.
Due to Evers' stay-at-home order, Capitol Police denied a permit for the event, which estimated around 1,000 attendees.
Much of the message at Friday's protest mirror concerns from conservatives across the country that measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus are suffocating the economy and especially small businesses.
One speaker at Friday's rally lamented Evers' order for closing down businesses the state considers non-essential. She said the order has favored big-box stores over those owned by Wisconsin families.
"Society determines what essential businesses are, not our government," the speaker said, adding that it should be up to individuals to decide where and how they want to shop. Protesters bemoaned the governor's order for impeding their freedoms to go about daily activities if they want to, despite warnings that a second wave of the novel coronavirus could strike later in the year, killing far more people.
Another speaker at the event, who had been hospitalized but tested negative for COVID-19, questioned whether the state was inflating the number of positive cases.
Republican leaders have mostly avoided criticizing the event, which is similar to recent protests in other states driven by conservative groups. But while some Democratic leaders have criticized the event citing the well-established health risks, Evers has characterized it as people expressing their First Amendment views.
Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, warned that gathering to protest is dangerous, and said Trump and Wisconsin Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are partly responsible for not doing enough to discourage attendance.
"Trump, Robin Vos and Wisconsin Republicans bear profound responsibility for the protest taking place today, and for the infections that will result from them," Wikler said in a call with reporters. "They believe they can benefit politically from a protest movement that tries to ignore the dangerous science of coronavirus’ spread."
While most Republican leaders have gotten louder in calling for changes to the state response to the pandemic, they have walked a political tightrope over Friday’s rally, somewhere between stoking the flames of opposition to Evers’ response but not going so far as to side with health experts and openly condemn attendance.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, came closest to discouraging attendance, telling The New York Times he has “fear and respect” for the illness and is not encouraging anybody to attend the rally.
Friday's protest comes as Republicans have pressured Evers to loosen restrictions on businesses to ease the economic pain caused by COVID-19 and the business shutdowns that health experts have said are necessary to mitigate spread of the respiratory disease.
Evers recently extended his stay-at-home order, which was scheduled to end Friday, until May 26, and later put out a plan for how the state would eventually ease up on restrictions. The state's largest business association unveiled a plan on Friday to re-open the economy. It would provide a risk ranking for businesses based on the type of business, its respective county's health care capacity, infection rate, population density in their region and the concentration of people within the organization.
This story will be updated.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.