Protesters swarm state Capitol calling for end of Tony Evers' stay-at-home order

Republican leaders have mostly avoided criticizing the event, which is similar to recent protests in other states driven by conservative groups. But while some Democratic leaders have criticized the event citing the well-established health risks, Evers has characterized it as people expressing their First Amendment views.

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, warned that gathering to protest is dangerous, and said Trump and Wisconsin Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are partly responsible for not doing enough to discourage attendance.

"Trump, Robin Vos and Wisconsin Republicans bear profound responsibility for the protest taking place today, and for the infections that will result from them," Wikler said in a call with reporters. "They believe they can benefit politically from a protest movement that tries to ignore the dangerous science of coronavirus’ spread."

While most Republican leaders have gotten louder in calling for changes to the state response to the pandemic, they have walked a political tightrope over Friday’s rally, somewhere between stoking the flames of opposition to Evers’ response but not going so far as to side with health experts and openly condemn attendance.