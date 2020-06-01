Protesters shut down John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison

“There’s not a large black population in Madison,” Booker said. “So it was nerve wracking to see so many white people, since that’s where the majority of the looting and violence have come from. But there’s a lot of hope here. We’re letting people know that we actually care and there’s hope for something better.”

“People are asking, ‘What can we do to make the protests stop?’ and it’s really about answering these demands,” Adams said. “Madison is similar to Minneapolis in that it is a liberal bastion. And what people have to reckon with here is that Madison is guilty of white supremacy and terrorism against black people. So what they should be doing right away is to take action. Right away they should fire Matt Kenny, who murdered Tony Robinson. Right away they should slash and cut the police budgets, and instead invest them in black life-affirming institutions and infrastructure.”