Protesters rally after Black activist arrested for incident at restaurant

The Cap Times observed several instances of police removing cones and other barricades where activists were protesting.

“We were just up there at the top of the hill and we were blocking off traffic and a white man in a pickup truck tried to run through the crowd,” Sire said of the afternoon’s events. “The police, instead of taking the man out of the car and putting him under arrest, they treated him as if he was the victim. They treated us as if we were the aggressors and he was the victim.

“The police were not working with us, they were trying to work with him.”

Musa, who according to multiple people the Cap Times interviewed at the rally, has been out each night helping lead the movement against police violence and speaking out about issues pertaining to Black lives.

He is the director of Young Black Suited, which is focused on helping Black men’s mental health as well as addressing homelessness and mass incarceration.

Ebony Sartin, who has been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement around Madison, was in tears when she spoke to the Cap Times about Musa’s arrest.