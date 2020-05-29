Protesters plan Capitol demonstration to 'demand justice' following George Floyd's death

As protests spread across the nation in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, demonstrators are poised to gather at the Wisconsin state Capitol Saturday to “demand justice” in the latest high-profile death of a black person at the hands of white law enforcement officers.
The gathering is set to come a day after former officer Derek Chauvin, who was shown on video kneeling on 46-year-old Floyd’s neck during an arrest Monday even as Floyd said that he couldn’t breathe, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Twin Cities media reported Friday.
Floyd’s death has sparked a flurry of protests and riots in the Twin Cities as well as events nationally, including in Milwaukee on Friday and in Columbus, Ohio, where reports documented smashed windows at the statehouse and nearby storefronts.
The Madison event, scheduled to begin Saturday at noon, has drawn attention from thousands of interested individuals on Facebook. Organizers said the gathering would be “in solidarity and peace with the Minneapolis protesters.”
“Please join us at the State Capitol to protest the murder of George Floyd and the countless innocent black lives taken before him,” the event description added. “We demand justice for George and criminal charges for the officers involved.”
The protest comes as Madison and Dane County remain under certain restrictions to continue combating the novel coronavirus. Under Phase 1 of the “Forward Dane” plan, which went into effect this week, mass gatherings are allowed outside with a maximum of 50 individuals who must also practice physical distancing.
The Facebook event said participants would “practice social distancing guidelines” as they circle the Capitol.
While the demonstration could likely violate the local order’s crowd size cap, a Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman said officials have not provided any policing advice or guidance to local law enforcement.
“Individuals have the First Amendment right to protest,” spokeswoman Christy Vogt wrote in an email. “We encourage anyone attending a protest to stay six feet from people they don’t live with, wear a cloth face covering, carry hand sanitizer and use it often, and wash their hands when they get home.”
Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain noted Capitol Police would be taking the event given the protest’s location, but also said that Madison officers would still be there to help facilitate as needed, adding: “We’re not anticipating any problems.”
A spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, which includes Capitol Police, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
Top Democratic leaders in Wisconsin, including Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, called for justice on Friday as they voiced support for those protesting.
“People are hurting. People are tired. We are done dying,” Barnes, Wisconsin’s first black lieutenant governor, said in a statement. “I am tired of addressing the disregard for Black life in this country.”
He also called on Wisconsinites and others “to not just watch, but to speak out and to act” in response, adding: “The idea that things should be better, not worse, is worth demonstration."
Evers offered a similar message in a series of tweets, writing: “We must see the trauma, fear, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country. We must offer our empathy, we must offer our support, but most of all we must offer our action.”
Local leaders from the African American community and area police chiefs this week held a virtual town hall meeting to address Floyd’s death, which came after a store clerk called police when Floyd allegedly tried to pass off a counterfeit $20 bill. Three other officers were at the scene with Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck, but none intervened.
All four officers have since been fired. Chauvin, according to national reports, has had 18 prior complaints about his conduct filed with the Minneapolis Police Department’s office of internal affairs.
During the Dane County town hall, participants expressed their anger, frustration and pain, as officers denounced Chauvin’s use of a knee on Floyd’s neck during the arrest.
Media outlets have reported the approach “is widely discredited by law enforcement experts because it can cause suffocation” -- even though it is allowed in Minneapolis.
