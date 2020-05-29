Protesters plan Capitol demonstration to 'demand justice' following George Floyd's death

Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain noted Capitol Police would be taking the event given the protest’s location, but also said that Madison officers would still be there to help facilitate as needed, adding: “We’re not anticipating any problems.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, which includes Capitol Police, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Top Democratic leaders in Wisconsin, including Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, called for justice on Friday as they voiced support for those protesting.

“People are hurting. People are tired. We are done dying,” Barnes, Wisconsin’s first black lieutenant governor, said in a statement. “I am tired of addressing the disregard for Black life in this country.”

He also called on Wisconsinites and others “to not just watch, but to speak out and to act” in response, adding: “The idea that things should be better, not worse, is worth demonstration."