Protesters gather at district attorney's west Madison home

Sire's Tuesday arrest came after a gathering at Elver Park called attention to the death of a 21-year-old Black man in Monona last Saturday. The man was found dead in a lagoon south of Lake Monona following a chase with Monona Police. All of the officers involved in the chase have been placed on leave and the state Department of Justice is investigating it as an officer-involved death.

The Elver Park event dispersed after gunshots were heard in the area, away from the gathering, and police stopped the vehicle Sire was driving for speeding, according to a woman at Wednesday's protest, and took him into custody.

“I was there. The thing is, Marquon was not speeding,” said the woman, who said she was a passenger in the car. “They were watching us. We were over at Elver supporting the family of a young man that just lost his life. And as soon as we left, next thing you know there were police cars flashing their lights on us. We stopped and put our hands down. I looked up again and there’s eight more police cars coming up to surround us.”

Sire has spoken at public events in the past week, after the June 23 firebombing, and protesters on Wednesday wondered why there was a delay in police apprehending him.