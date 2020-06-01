Protesters challenge curfew as downtown Madison erupts for second night

He said seeing people out supporting the cause, both in Madison and around the globe, “means the world.” He added that white people who hope to be allies need to understand the pain black people have felt through racism, even if they question the rioting.

“You don’t need to think that this is right — stealing and looting and breaking down buildings, burning them down — but you need to understand it’s a cry for help that’s been said for over 400 years, an unheard cry for help,” he said. “If they continue to not answer it, things are going to get really bad.

“As white people, they need to come in here just like they did yesterday, stand on the front lines and say that we understand your pain even if we don’t feel it, but we’re going to do something about it.”

As the sun set, protest leaders held a brief session about what protesters should do if they were arrested. Announcements were made several times leading up to the curfew reminding participants of the time and suggesting they leave if they didn't want to be arrested.

Jason Joyce contributed to this report.

