Protesters amass in Madison to mourn George Floyd, condemn violence against black community

A crowd of more than a thousand people gathered on the state Capitol grounds in Madison Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The protest, which shut down traffic at multiple intersections around the Capitol and later moved down East Washington Avenue, was organized in response to Floyd's death — an incident those in the crowd decried as all-to-familiar for people of color.

"I can't believe that someone, for nine minutes, was killing someone on the street and nobody did anything to stop it," said Jean-Rene Watchou, of Madison. "I see that as a threat to me as an African-American, that American society does not care about my life, does not care about me … how do I explain what happened to George Floyd to my kids?"

Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck for several minutes while Floyd cried out he couldn't breathe. The actions by Minneapolis police and the echoes of police killings of black Americans nationwide have prompted riots and protesting in that city and across the nation, including in Milwaukee on Friday.