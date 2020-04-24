Protest of Tony Evers' stay at home order gets underway

"Society determines what essential businesses are, not our government," the speaker said, adding that it should be up to individuals to decide where and how they want to shop. Protesters bemoaned the governor's order for impeding their freedoms to go about daily activities if they want to, despite warnings that a second wave of the novel coronavirus could strike later in the year, killing far more people.

Another speaker at the event, who had been hospitalized but tested negative for COVID-19, questioned whether the state was inflating the number of positive cases.

Republican leaders have mostly avoided criticizing the event, which is similar to recent protests in other states driven by conservative groups. But while some Democratic leaders have criticized the event citing the well-established health risks, Evers has characterized it as people expressing their First Amendment views.

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, warned that gathering to protest is dangerous, and said Trump and Wisconsin Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are partly responsible for not doing enough to discourage attendance.