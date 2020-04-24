Protest of Tony Evers' stay at home order gets underway

Hundreds of protesters have descended on the state Capitol to decry Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' COVID-19 related stay-at-home order for hampering their freedom to go about their daily lives and provide for their families.
Protesters at the gathering, which health experts warn unequivocally increases the risk of spreading the disease, brushed off the necessity of the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, downplayed potential hospital-overcrowding and warned the state's efforts were tyrannical and unessential crushing small businesses and the economy.
Democrats tore into President Donald Trump and Wisconsin's Republican leaders on Friday for not doing enough to discourage protest of Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order.
Due to Evers' stay-at-home order, Capitol Police denied a permit for the event, which estimated around 1,000 attendees.
Prevalent at the protest are chants of "U.S.A." and signs reading, "Recall Evers," and "my rights don't end because of your fear," echoing concerns from conservatives across the country that measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus are suffocating the economy and especially small businesses.
One speaker at Friday's rally lamented Evers' order for closing down businesses the state considers non-essential. She said the order has favored big-box stores over those owned by Wisconsin families.
"Society determines what essential businesses are, not our government," the speaker said, adding that it should be up to individuals to decide where and how they want to shop. Protesters bemoaned the governor's order for impeding their freedoms to go about daily activities if they want to, despite warnings that a second wave of the novel coronavirus could strike later in the year, killing far more people.
Another speaker at the event, who had been hospitalized but tested negative for COVID-19, questioned whether the state was inflating the number of positive cases.
Republican leaders have mostly avoided criticizing the event, which is similar to recent protests in other states driven by conservative groups. But while some Democratic leaders have criticized the event citing the well-established health risks, Evers has characterized it as people expressing their First Amendment views.
Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, warned that gathering to protest is dangerous, and said Trump and Wisconsin Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are partly responsible for not doing enough to discourage attendance.
"Trump, Robin Vos and Wisconsin Republicans bear profound responsibility for the protest taking place today, and for the infections that will result from them," Wikler said in a call with reporters. "They believe they can benefit politically from a protest movement that tries to ignore the dangerous science of coronavirus’ spread."
While most Republican leaders have gotten louder in calling for changes to the state response to the pandemic, they have walked a political tightrope over Friday’s rally, somewhere between stoking the flames of opposition to Evers’ response but not going so far as to side with health experts and openly condemn attendance.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, came closest to discouraging attendance, telling The New York Times he has “fear and respect” for the illness and is not encouraging anybody to attend the rally.
Friday's protest comes as Republicans have pressured Evers to loosen restrictions on businesses to ease the economic pain caused by COVID-19 and the business shutdowns that health experts have said are necessary to mitigate spread of the respiratory disease.
Evers recently extended his stay-at-home order, which was scheduled to end Friday, until May 26, and later put out a plan for how the state would eventually ease up on restrictions. The state's largest business association unveiled a plan on Friday to re-open the economy. It would provide a risk ranking for businesses based on the type of business, its respective county's health care capacity, infection rate, population density in their region and the concentration of people within the organization.
This story will be updated.
