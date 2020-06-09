Protest by painting: Demonstrators spell out demand on downtown Madison street

Along with Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and the Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the painting demonstration. The groups did not seek city approval prior to painting, according to one organizer.

Impact Demand, the group of local youth organizing nightly protests, is supported by local organizations but grew organically. On Monday, they encouraged those in attendance to get to know their neighbor by breaking into small groups.

“We’re putting our lives and our family’s lives at risk,” organizer Ayomi Obuseh, 19, said of leading the now-daily protests. “Madison right now might not fight for our lives.”

Even after a week, the young activists’ energy is unwavering. They passed the megaphone back and forth, getting fellow protesters to cheer, chant and raise their fists.

“When I say it’s a revolution, I mean that,” Obuseh said. “We are just youth coming together to get shit done.”

Gomez said there is unity across Freedom Inc. and the youth organizers.

“We’re aligned across our movement, and I think that’s so powerful that we’re all fighting against white oppression and state violence,” she said.

