Protest against stay-at-home restrictions set for Friday as Republican impatience grows

"I'm not a doctor," he told the newspaper. "I think people should make their own choices."

Earlier this month, Republican President Donald Trump expressed support for protests on COVID-19 related restrictions in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. He tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA" as a protest group by the same name planned demonstrations.

Patrick Remington, professor emeritus at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, said gathering to protest is unequivocally a health risk for protesters and those with whom they come into contact.

"If people want to go out and gather in large groups, they are without question increasing their risk of getting an infection, and that's what the science tells us," he said. "They also increase the risk once infected of infecting others."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke’s chief of staff Rusty Schultz said in an email the Kaukauna Republican does not plan to attend the scheduled protests, but respects peoples’ rights to voice their opinion. He also encouraged those who do participate during the pandemic do so safely and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said by not addressing the protest Republican lawmakers are complicit in the public health dangers.