Proposed men's shelter site on far East Side draws concern but mostly positive reaction

The plan by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to locate a new, permanent homeless men's shelter on a vacant, city-owned site on the Far East Side surprised some but drew a mostly positive initial reaction.

At a news conference Wednesday, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi proposed the city and county create the shelter on the 2-acre site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

The city, and perhaps the state, have not seen a homeless shelter built from scratch for this exact purpose, Rhodes-Conway said, adding, "This is a big deal. It's a badly needed resource for our community. It's been a long time coming."

They also announced the city will spend the coming months creating a temporary shelter at a city-owned, 31,500-square-foot building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne that formerly held a Savers and Gander Mountain store. That site was once considered for the permanent shelter but faced opposition due to its distance from Downtown and proximity to the mall and many businesses.

"I'm thrilled this is finally moving forward," said Brenda Konkel, executive director of MACH OneHealth and president of the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium board.

"I hope they have a robust community process and they reach out to people who will be using the shelter and people who will be operating it to make sure that it is designed in a way that works for them."

Karla Thennes, executive director of Porchlight, which operated shelters in Downtown church basements for 35 years and then temporary spaces at the Warner Park Community Center on the North Side and the city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. on the East Side, said she's "excited" a permanent site has finally been identified.

"We're just ready," she said. "The whole program is just ready to move into the future. There's so much more we can do for the men."

Feeling left out

But City Council President Syed Abbas, whose 12th District includes the Bartillon Drive site, and Ald. Gary Halverson, whose 17th District includes the Zeier Road property, both voiced disappointment that they hadn't been part of the selection and weren't notified about the choice until shortly before the news conference, or invited to the event.

"I'm disappointed in the mayor," Abbas said, adding that other community voices were not included in the decision. "It's concerning to me."

"I found out about this at the same time everyone else did, at the press conference," Halverson said on his council blog. "This is the third time the mayor has surprised District 17 with yet another proposed location for a permanent men's shelter without any public input."

Abbas said he prefers a permanent shelter closer to Downtown and the services the men would need. But he said he doesn't oppose the proposed site and pledged to involve the neighborhood in the design and development process. "I do think the site is a huge improvement over Zeier Road," he said.

City Council members were briefed during closed sessions of the Finance Committee on progress on the site search, and discussion favored the Bartillon Drive site among those under final consideration, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. The mayor's announcement begins the public discussion, he said.

Other options

The city and county have been aggressively seeking a site for a permanent men's shelter ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of cramped, makeshift shelters in Downtown church basements in March 2020.

The city created temporary shelters with more space, first at the Warner Park Community Center before moving the shelter to the city's former Fleet Services building on First Street, which the city will begin to repurpose into the $16.5 million Madison Public Market this fall.

In the past two years, the city and county have proposed three permanent sites for the men's shelter: a two-story, 22,584-square-foot former day care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd., which failed because the seller pulled out of a tentative deal; the former big box store on Zeier Road; and now at 1902 Bartillon Drive.

“This site has access to amenities, including transit, but more importantly, it is large enough to build a facility that will provide safety, dignity and opportunity for people experiencing homelessness,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Dozens of sites were considered, including properties in the central city and on the East and West sides, O'Keefe said.

The city has authorized $9 million for construction, including $3 million already committed from the county, $4 million from the city, and $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Precise cost estimates will emerge as design work progresses.

The city will issue a request for proposals from potential operators, and the selected operator will help refine the shelter design, mix of services and budget, O'Keefe said.

"I like the possibility of what can be if done correctly -- low barrier for entry, sufficient money for increased staffing and case management, accommodating couples, pets and car campers and providing medical services, mental health-friendly design, pay-to-stay options, a place to sleep during the day if people work second or third shift and 24-7 services," Konkel said.

Access to services

But Halverson said the mayor and county executive didn't listen to those who will actually use the facility.

"We have heard repeatedly from current and former homeless individuals that this community gravitates to the Downtown area where they have had support from many organizations," he said. "We have repeatedly heard that locations out near the edge of the city are not preferred and would add additional burdens to this community."

Konkel said she prefers a more centrally located site so it's not such a long bus ride to get to the Social Security office or health care options on the West Side, but added, "I understand there aren't a lot of options in the current real estate market."

Porchlight initially thought it would be difficult to provide shelter away from Downtown at the temporary sites at Warner Park and First Street, but found that such locations can work, Thennes said. "Two years ago, we didn't think we could deliver service outside the Downtown," she said. "It's worked. It will be fine."

The city surveyed shelter users about their willingness to use shelter facilities that were not Downtown, and staff were surprised by the degree of openness to a location elsewhere, O'Keefe said.

"Some preferred it," he said. "The important qualifier is the availability of transportation/transit. Outreach staff expressed similar sentiments."

Design critical

The key, many say, will be the design and services offered at the center, which will serve 200 to 250 men nightly.

Rhodes-Conway will soon introduce a resolution to the City Council seeking approval of the site, directing the Engineering Division to choose architectural and engineering consultants, and directing the Community Development Division to start a process to pick an operator, who would help refine the design, budget and mix of services.

The resolution will be considered by three city committees before returning to the council for final action on April 19, O'Keefe said. City staff, ideally with the participation of council members, also plan to schedule community meetings around both the Bartillon and Zeier Road projects prior to that date, he said.

The permanent shelter's operating hours are undecided, but may go beyond the current 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the temporary site on First Street, O'Keefe said. For example, hours could be extended so guests don't have to leave during inclement weather. Or the building could be available up to 24 hours a day, depending on services and funding, he said.

The new shelter will likely have spaces where men who are experiencing physical or mental health problems, are under the influence or are unruly could be sheltered yet separate from others, he said. There will be space for services, especially to find other housing, as well as ways to connect residents with other services such as mental health or substance abuse counseling.

The design should accommodate men with children and provide safe spaces, especially for LGBTQ guests, Abbas said, adding that services should be on site.

"Hopefully, it means a more supportive, inclusive and understanding environment that leads to permanent housing and people attaining their goals," Konkel said.

