Proposed Madison ordinance would require electric vehicle charging stations

While it’s relatively easy for EV owners to install chargers in single-family homes, apartment and condo dwellers don’t have the same options.

“It can be up to 75% less expensive to install the conduit and cabling required for EV charging while the building is being built and before the concrete is poured,” McCurry said. “Even if the building or lot owner isn't interested in installing the actual charging stations right now, their asset will be protected for any future charging needs that might come up.”

Not so fast?

Developers are somewhat less enthusiastic.

“We’re very supportive of the process,” said Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison, which represents builders and others in the business of real estate development.

Kevin Little, vice president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, said that while the business group supports the overall goals it would prefer to see an incentive-based approach that would reward builders for including EV infrastructure.

Little points out that even as electric vehicles account for a greater share of new sales there will continue to be far more internal-combustion vehicles on the road.